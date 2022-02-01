Shooting 57 percent in the second half and boasting five players who scored in double figures, the No. 22 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M, 90-80, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee (15-6, 6-4 SEC) was in rhythm all night shooting the basketball, making 29-of-57 (.509) from the floor and 11-of-26 (.423) from 3-point range. The second half was especially successful, as the Volunteers were 15-of-26 (.577) from the field, sinking 4-of-8 on 3-pointers.
The offense was marked by balance, as five Vols scored in double figures. Kennedy Chandler led the Vols in scoring with 16 points. He also dished out seven assists and had three steals. Olivier Nkamhoua tallied 15 points and swatted away three shots, while Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each posted 14 points. Santiago Vescovi finished with 13 points while shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
