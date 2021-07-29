With the 2021 season inching closer, the Cosby Eagles have moved a step towards the season opener.
On Tuesday they wrapped up the 7-on-7 portion of preseason activities, as they'll shift to full-padded practice for the remainder of the lead-up to opening kickoff of the year.
“From the first scrimmage with Cocke County, the first one with Chuckey-Doak, and this 7-on-7 with Chuckey-Doak I feel as if we’re moving along really well,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “If we keep making that progress I will be very pleased but we still have some things to work on.”
With hopes of having new faces on the roster, Hall will look to start the year on the right foot as the Eagles kick off the 2021 campaign at Sunbright on Aug. 20.
