GREENSBORO, N.C.—Three Tusculum University student-athletes have been named to the Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Southeast Region Team as selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Daulton Martin and Brandon Trammell garnered All-Region first team honors, while Bryson Ford was selected to the second team. Martin and Trammell advance to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America ballot which will be announced this Friday (June 4). The team is voted on by members of the ABCA and the process is led by the ABCA/NCAA II All-America Committee.
