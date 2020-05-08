SEVIERVILLE—The Tennessee Smokies announce the club will host the East Tennessee High School Baseball League beginning June 1, 2020. The league is for current and rising high school junior and senior baseball players (classes 2020 — 2022).
The league will be broken down into an Eastern and Western division holding a maximum of 12 teams each. The regular season will run roughly eight (8) weeks followed by a league World Series between the first-place teams in each division. All regular season games will be held inside Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee, TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton, Tennessee. A full league schedule will be determined once all teams have registered. The Smokies plan to host a Senior Game to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 and an All-Star game.
The team registration fee is $1,000 per team. This fee covers team jerseys, hats, league awards, and other league expenses.
“At this time, we are excited to bring baseball back inside Smokies Stadium,” said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. “We are an entertainment venue and since we are unable to host professional baseball games, we want to make this league feel as if our community can still enjoy a fun filled summer at the ballpark.”
All social distancing guidelines will be implemented as fans enjoy baseball supporting our local high school players. Spectators will be able to purchase concessions, have a chance to participate in on-field games, and still make memories inside the ballpark this summer.
