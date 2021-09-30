The season’s winding down, but the opponents are getting stronger for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
CCHS hits the road again this week, traveling west to Knox County for the second time in three weeks to take on new regional opponent Knox Central (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK — 97.9 FM / 1270 AM).
“They’re a very good football team,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Super athletic bunch. They’ve got athletes all over the field. They’ve won a couple of state titles in recent years, but most of those guys are gone. We’ve got to find some of the weaknesses they have and attack them.”
This week the Fighting Cocks get a glimpse of one of the top programs in the state over recent years.
Knox Central (3-2, 2-0 Region 2-5A) holds back-to-back state titles from the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and has made the postseason in each of the last seven seasons. Last year was its worst playoff appearance since moving up to Class 5A, as it exited in the quarterfinals with a 21-14 loss to South-Doyle.
During the Bobcats’ first state title run in 2018, their first opponent was a senior-led Cocke County (1-5, 1-1 Region 2-5A) team that was making its first postseason appearance in seven years.
That being the last time the two teams met, much has changed for both programs. While Central is still a perennial playoff contender, the Class 5A field has tightened with the addition of teams like the West High Rebels, who are in the same region as the Bobcats this season.
Ultimately, though, Knox Central is an embodiment of what Dykes wants his alma mater to become. Their program has even laid the blue print for how to get from rags to riches, as well.
From 2007-13 the Bobcats had six losing seasons before beginning a turnaround in 2014 under former head coach Bryson Rosser, who resigned from the position after the Bobcats’ second state title run in 2019. They’ve been playoff contenders every year since.
“They’ve got a great winning tradition right now,” Dykes said. “I knew coach Rosser personally when he first came into the area. We talked about a lot of things he did while he was there, and we’ve tried implementing some of those same things here to emulate their program and the turnaround they had.
“It starts in the youth leagues and middle school programs, and we’ve worked to be more involved with those. It’s a starting point to building a better program here for years to come.”
Looking at present day, Knox Central got off to a rocky start with back-to-back losses to Greeneville and Fulton, but have rallied to win their last three by an average of 31 points.
The Bobcats tout a mostly balanced attack, but are slightly more potent with their aerial attack.
Quarterback Ryan Bolton has completed nearly 60% of his passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns, and four receivers with over 100 yards receiving. Top receiver, Will Siaway, is his lone target with over 200 yards so far on the year.
“They’ve got weapons all around the outside,” Dykes said. “They’ve got a very dynamic receiver they try to get the ball to in as many ways as possible, but they’ve got plenty of athletes at receiver they’ll work the ball to, as well.”
Cocke County’s defense made headway in defending the run game in last week’s matchup against Morristown West, allowing less than 200 yards on the ground. Central has averaged 146 yards on the ground per game in 2021, but has amassed 477 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns over its last two games.
The Bobcats feature of pair of backs that shoulder the load in their ground game. Frank Johnson IV has the most yards and averages over six yards per carry, but Shannon Mills leads the ground attack in touchdowns with seven.
“Their run game has been really good the last two weeks,” Dykes said. “They’ve got a power guy and a speed back. We can’t really worry about who’s in the backfield, but rather know what we’re going to do when they’re back there.
“Last week we ran to the ball well, but didn’t make the tackles. We’ve got to be balanced, continue to read our keys and play good, fundamental defense.”
Since giving up 73 points combined in their first two outings, the Bobcats’ defense has allowed just 34 points in their last three games, including a shutout of Heritage in between wins over Sevier County and Hardin Valley.
Cocke County’s offense has scored just a touchdown or less in each of its five losses, a trend the group has been desperately seeking to reverse.
The Fighting Cocks have found themselves in position to score on several occasions but failed to close those drives with points. Realistically CCHS could have had two scores on the board by halftime of its most recent loss to Morristown West, but a turnover and turnover on downs halted progress and left the unit empty-handed.
“We’ve got to be mentally and physically tougher in the red zone,” Dykes said. “That’s where we’ve struggled the most. When the field shrinks and defenses load the box more, that’s where we’ve struggled. We’ve got to make plays and finish drives with points.
“Central doesn’t have many weaknesses on defense. They’ve got some really good athletes that fly all over the field. We have to stay balanced and keep them honest because they blitz a lot and do so very efficiently. We have to keep them honest.”
Cocke County averages just 150 yards per game, but has connected on 21 plays of more than 20 yards throughout the year.
There weren’t as many big plays in Friday’s loss to Morristown West, but the offense did sustain drives and put itself in position to score, an area that’s been a struggle most of the year.
“Sustaining drives has been our biggest issue all year, and that’ll be our biggest challenge again, this week,” Dykes said. “We’re still going to try and get guys singled up and make plays down field.
“The biggest areas we’ve focused on improving this year is creating explosive plays and sustaining drives. I feel like we’ve done a good job in making big plays, but we’re still struggling to finish drives.”
Friday marks the third Region 2-5A battle of the year for CCHS. With a win over Heritage, the Fighting Cocks must get at least one more region win to have hopes for the postseason. After this week, only West and Sevier County remain on the league slate for Cocke County over the final three weeks of the regular season.
