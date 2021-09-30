The last five weeks have not been kind to the Cosby High football program.
With five straight losses to start the year, the Cosby Eagles (0-5, 0-2 Region 1-A) have one more road contest before closing out their season with a four-game home slate.
Last Friday, the Eagles traveled to Roan Mountain to face the Cloudland Highlanders. Even though Cosby hung close with Cloudland in the first quarter, the Highlanders ran away with a win behind a second-quarter onslaught, 52-18.
“We knew not to overlook that game,” Cosby assistant coach Spencer Holt said. “We knew what they were capable of as far as power running, but I felt like we kept up in the physicality aspect.”
The Eagles will travel once more in the 2021 season before returning home for the final four games of this season this Friday as they prepare for the North Greene Huskies (2-4, 0-2 Region 1-A).
Friday is a big one for Cosby. The Eagles are still in the hunt for a playoff bid, as are the Huskies of North Greene. The winner of this contest will put themselves in the driver’s seat for being a part of the postseason and playing football in November.
Last season Cosby opened the year against North Greene with a 26-12 win. They have also won the previous three meetings and have outscored the Huskies, 96-20.
North Greene defeated Red Boiling Springs last Friday, 38-14 — a team that Cosby was shut out by in week four.
“We’ve practiced for the majority of the bye week and this week on tackling,” Cosby head coach Kevin Hall said. “That just shows some of the growing pains with such a young team.”
Dominic Cowles has been a name that has been mentioned on a weekly basis for the Eagles. Cowles missed the first two games of the season with an injury but has since stepped up defensively for Cosby. He has led the defense in tackles the past two weeks with nine tackles against Red Boiling Springs and seven tackles last week against Cloudland.
“Dominic (Cowles) has stepped up for us and took that leadership role we were looking for at the beginning of the season,” Hall said. “He’s one of those guys that will come in and get a few touches on offense and then turn around on defense and be the leader.”
Despite two turnovers last week, Tyler Turner has had a decent showing through the air this season. He has thrown for 378 yards with three touchdowns.
“Tyler’s got an amazing deep ball,” Hall said “We have said this for weeks. He continues to impress us with his play. He can not only run the ball really well, but he can also try to beat you with his arm which give us options to get the ball to our skill position players.”
Turner ran for 31 yards and two scores in the last contest adding to his 304 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the year.
The Eagles are not just looking for their first win of the season on Friday, but first region win, as well. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.