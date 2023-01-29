NEWPORT — For three of Scotty Dykes’ four seasons as head football coach at Cocke County, Dykes has looked to one starter under center: Baylor Baxter.
But, since Baxter’s senior season came to a close in the fall, he has been gearing up for his next chapter.
On Sunday afternoon, Baxter made his next move public when he tweeted his commitment to play football for Mars Hill University.
The decision had been a long time coming for Baxter, who received an offer last Thursday after making two visits — an unofficial one for a game in November and his official visit last week.
“On the official, it just sunk in right there,” said Baxter. “I talked with the head coach, and he made me feel welcome. He told me his office is open all the time, whenever I need him.
“He talked about God, and that’s where it starts with me, because He has blessed me with everything I have.“
Baxter may have chosen to don the Lions’ blue and gold next year, but he also received offers from Maryville College and Birmingham Southern.
So what made the school in North Carolina the right choice?
“It feels like home every time I go,” said Baxter. “It’s a small town, and financially, the Lord has blessed me. This is where He wants me to be. I’m ready for the adventure.”
At a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, Baxter will be one Cocke County athlete to make his commitment official.
Prior to putting pen to paper, though, he delved into his quarterback journey as a whole.
And the focal point of that shift helped set Baxter on the road to his future journey at Mars Hill.
‘Everything changed there’
Growing up, Baxter was a running back and wide receiver — with a few snippets at quarterback here and there.
That changed when he came into high school and began playing under Dykes, who was also entering his first season as head coach for his alma mater.
“Seeing the skill set, he threw the ball extremely well,” said Dykes. “And he is a super intelligent kid. So obviously he had all the intangibles to be a good quarterback.”
Baxter took over as starter his sophomore season.
Then, thanks to his dual-threat style, he remained entrenched in that spot through his senior year.
He ducked tacklers, fired bombs — often to his best friend, Brazen Stewart — and sprinted for first downs in a way that led Dykes to refer to his moves as, “just Baylor being Baylor.”
Baxter also grew in leadership, picking teammates up on the field and helping friends through losses off of it.
“To see his maturity from day one until now, it’s one of the reasons you really enjoy coaching,” said Dykes. “And one of the biggest things he’s had is one he’s gotten from his family. He has a very spiritual and religious background, and his family has been a big part of it.
“From what he’s gotten from coaches along the way, it’s just the confidence that you can do this. Because everyone tends to look to the quarterback for that. So he has grown in that role each and every year.”
Still, going to college to play football?
That is a dream that Baxter would not have believed when he was younger and running around the fields of Newport.
“It’s been a dream ever since I was a little kid,” explained Baxter. “But if you had told me I would go be a quarterback in college, I’d have told you you were joking.
“I started quarterback sophomore year, and it was like everything changed there. So I just took the role over and did pretty well with it.”
Indeed he did, cementing himself as a focal point of Cocke County’s offense.
Going forward, Baxter will look to ingrain himself with Mars Hill the same way he has at Cocke County.
And if you ask Dykes, he will hold the same role there that he has played in Newport.
“Honestly, I think they are probably getting a three-year started with Baylor,” said Dykes. “I’m super confident in him and his ability to play quarterback. He still has some growing to do in playing the game at the next level, because it is a different game there.
“But he has the physical and mental ability — he just has to get that final component of being confident in himself and his teammates and lead those young men to what they’re capable of doing.”
