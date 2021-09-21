GREENEVILLE—No surprises here. Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe shot the two lowest scores for Cocke County once again.
This time, their efforts led to at least one more week of the high school golf season.
Shropshire shot 76, good for fourth place individually, while Poe carded a 78 in Monday’s District 2-AA golf tournament at Link Hills Country Club.
As individuals, they’ll represent CCHS in next Monday’s Region 1-AA tournament, also at Link Hills. The top three Region 1-AA individuals who didn’t play on the region championship team qualify for the TSSAA state tournament.
“I think they’re going to come in hungry,” Cocke County coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “I’m excited to watch them play.”
It’ll mark the second straight region tournament berth for the dynamic duo.
Shropshire’s day started rough, as he didn’t make par until the fourth hole. But he gained momentum at the turn, recording birdie on par-5 holes 8 and 9.
The sophomore then birdied the par-4 Hole 11 before finishing his day at 76. His score was the lowest for any male not playing on his home course, as District 2-AA champion Greeneville featured the top three medalists.
“By Kaden’s standards, not his best day. But still did what he had to do,” Ramsey said.
Poe, a junior, qualified for regionals by shooting 78. He also birdied Hole 8 before making birdie on the par-4 Hole 13.
JUST SHORT
Greeneville won its third straight district title with a team score of 296, led by Dougie Fezell’s 2-under-par 69. Morristown West and Cherokee tied at 324, with Cherokee winning the one-hole team playoff.
Cocke County posted a fourth-place team score of 327, just missing out on the Region 1-AA tournament as a team. It marked the last high school match for senior Brycen Hartsell, who carded an 87.
“I hate it was his last tournament match,” Ramsey said. “I’m very proud of the boys. Tough conditions out here and a tough course … I know they gave it everything they had and came up just short. But I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”
Ethan Rowland shot 86 to make up Cocke County’s team score, while William Bowman shot a non-counting 104.
Cocke County placed ninth on the girls side with 257 strokes. Emma Knight shot 122, and Jocelyn Waits had 135 for the Lady Red.
UP NEXTTeam tournament play is over for 2021, but Shropshire and Poe will represent Cocke County as individuals in the Region 1-AA tournament. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday at Link Hills.
