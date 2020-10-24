The second night of the elementary basketball season was consistent, if nothing else, across the area.
Edgemont, Grassy Fork and Centerivew all fought their way to sweeps on Thursday.
Thursday night’s slate marked the opening of the season for Edgemont, Cosby and Smoky Mountain, with only the Panthers and Lady Panthers getting off to a 1-0 start.
Road teams were in control of the majority of Thursday’s slate, as Centerview and Grassy Fork both headed back home a collective 4-0 with their wins over Smoky Mountain and Del Rio.
Parrottsville and Northwest were slated to play Thursday, as well. But, with Northwest dismissed due to COVID-19 protocols, that game has been moved to Monday, Nov. 2.
Next week brings another full slate of games throughout the county. On Monday, Edgemont will take its 1-0 starts on the road to Grassy Fork. Parrottsville will travel to take on Smoky Mountain. Bridgeport is slated to host Northwest, and Del Rio will welcome Centerview.
All games on Monday are set for a 6 p.m. tip-off time.
EDGEMONT 26, COSBY 14 (GIRLS)
In their first action of the season, the Edgemont Lady Panthers came out victorious by steadily building on a halftime lead, topping the Cosby Lady Eagles 26-14 on Thursday night.
Kate Watson led the Lady Panthers with a game-high 13 points. Cosby was led in scoring by Ella Hicks’ 10 points.
Thursday’s matchup was a low-scoring affair. Both Cosby and Edgemont were tied at 2-2 after the first period, before the Lady Panthers took an 11-7 lead into the half.
Edgemont’s lead extended to a 19-14 advantage going into the fourth. Its defense rendered Cosby scoreless over the final six minutes to hold on for a season-opening 12-point victory.
EDGEMONT (26): Kate Watson 13, Julie Pierce 4, Kenley Jones 3, Cianna Davis 2, Destiny Holt 2, Lakelynn Fowler 2.
COSBY (14): Ella Hicks 10, Alannta Ball 2, Destiny O’Dell 1, Aden Heatherly 1.
EDGEMONT 47, COSBY 8 (BOYS)
The Edgemont Panthers made a strong statement in their 2020-21 debut on Thursday.
The Panthers raced out to a large, early lead to top the Cosby Eagles 47-8. Haiden McMahan led Edgemont with a game-high 14 points. Cosby had four players post scores.
Edgemont led 21-2 after the first period, and carried a 36-4 lead into the half. McMahan had 10 points by the break. The Panthers boasted seven different scorers over the first 12 minutes.
The margin only grew in the second half. Edgemont’s lead was a 45-8 edge at the end of the third, which led to Thursday’s 39-point triumph to start the season.
EDGEMONT (47): Haiden McMahan 14, Jarvis Scipio 9, Jerome Cofield 8, Tyson Sutton 6, Julian Marshall 3, Julian Welcome 3, Levi Fox 2, Tyson Laws 2.
COSBY (8): Parker Ford 2, Canyin Gray 2, Caden Henderson 2, Payton Young 2.
CENTERVIEW 56, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 11 (GIRLS)
The Centerview Lady Falcons continued their strong start to the 2020-21 campaign on Thursday.
After a season-opening win over Del Rio earlier in the week, the Lady Falcons capped the opening week of the new campaign with a 56-11 victory to move to 2-0 to start the year.
Abby Zajac led the Lady Falcons in scoring with a game-high 25 points. Her teammate, Mason McMahan, followed her in scoring with 12. Smoky Mountain was led by Alyssa Susalla’s 11-point outing.
Centerview led 26-0 after the first period, and carried a 35-1 lead into the half. Zajac led the Lady Falcons with 15 points at the break.
Centerview continued its onslaught in the second half, as it built a 54-5 lead going into the fourth before closing out the 45-point win on the road.
CENTERVIEW (56): Abby Zajac 25, Mason McMahan 12, Emma Barrett 8, Cadence Phillips 7, Kylie Vinson 4
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (11): Alyssa Susalla 7, Kassie Davis 2, Sophia Summerlin 2.
CENTERVIEW 30, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 27 (BOYS)
The Centerview Falcons eked out a narrow road win over the Smoky Mountain Bears on Thursday night.
Leading by one going into the fourth, the Falcons were able to do just enough to hold off the Bears for a 30-27 victory.
Ethan Hurley led the Falcons with nine points. Smoky Mountain’s Kyler Ogle led the Bears with 13 points. Bryer Henderson also reached double figures with an 11-point outing.
Centerview led 3-2 at the end of the first period, and carried a 15-12 lead into the half.
Smoky Mountain closed the gap to a single point at the end of the third, and carried momentum into the fourth. However, Centerview was able to hold on for the final six minutes to pull out a three point win on the road.
CENTERVIEW (30): Ethan Hurley 9, Brady Calfee 8, Logan Helton 8, Rafe Faustino 4, Ethan McCracken 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (27): Kyler Ogle 13, Bryer Henderson 11, Ezra Spurgeon 2, Enoch Spurgeon 1.
GRASSY FORK 53, DEL RIO 14 (GIRLS)
Avenging a loss in their season opener, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens topped the Del Rio Lady Trojans in a 53-14 rout on Thursday night.
Grassy Fork’s Chloe Hance led all scorers with 12 points. She was joined in double figures by Madison Miller’s 10-point effort. Del Rio was led in scoring by Hannah Strange with 11 points.
The Lady Ravens raced out to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first period, and built that advantage into a 30-5 lead at the half. Hance had all 12 of her points by the half.
Grassy Fork used the second half as a chance to rotate players in. By the end of the night, nine different players posted scoring figures for the Lady Ravens.
Grassy Fork led 35-14 at the end of the third before going on to close out the 39-point victory on the road on Thursday.
GRASSY FORK (53): Chloe Hance 12, Madison Miller 10, Kennedy Moore 7, Shylee Shelton 7, Alexis McGaha 6, Kate Raines 5, Abigail Stokely 2, Kinnlea Norwood 2, Kyle Moore 2.
DEL RIO (14): Hannah Strange 11, Maylee Crum 2, Zoey Jones 1.
GRASSY FORK 64, DEL RIO 33 (BOYS) 8-11-8-6
Getting hot behind the 3-point arc, the Grassy Fork Ravens dashed out to an early lead en route to a 64-33 victory over the Del Rio Trojans on Thursday.
The Ravens buried three shots from long range in the first half, helping them get out to a 40-19 lead at the half.
Trevor LaRue led Grassy Fork in scoring with a game-high 18-points. Cruz Coggins added 12 and Spencer Moore broke into double figures with 10 in the victory.
Eli Roberts led Del Rio in scoring with 14 points.
Grassy Fork led 22-8 at the end of the first period, before carrying a 21-point lead into the half.
The Ravens extended their lead to a 52-27 advantage at the end of the third before going on to close out the 31-point road win on Thursday.
GRASSY FORK (64): Trevor LaRue 18, Cruz Coggins 12, Spencer Moore 10, C.J. Vance 8, Cooper Davis 6, Braden Boyd 4, Gideon Vance 2, Ben Benton 2, Oaklan Cameron 2.
DEL RIO (33): Eli Roberts 14, Elijah Hembree 8, Joseph Raleigh 5, Cody Strange 3, Logan Bowlin 2, Gabrial Kassab 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.