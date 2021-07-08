Tennessee junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua is the latest Vol set to compete on an international stage this summer, suiting up for Finland in a trio of preparatory national matches.
Nkamhoua and Finland are scheduled to play three games against Belgium, Hungary and Japan, respectively, in Naha, Okinawa, Japan.
Though Finland's contests take place in the host country of this summer's Olympics just ahead of the start of the games, the exhibitions do not have bearing on this year's Tokyo Olympics. However, Nkamhoua's experience with Basketball Finland this summer leaves him well positioned for the opportunity to compete with Finland's men's national team in its quest to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.
Following Finland's three games this week, Nkamhoua will return to campus and resume workouts with the Vols.
Nkamhoua joins freshman guard Kennedy Chandler and junior guard Santiago Vescovi as current Vols competing internationally this summer. Chandler recently qualified for the 12-man USA Basketball U19 team and is currently playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia, while Vescovi wrapped up play last week with Uruguay in Olympic pre-qualifying games in Canada.
A Helsinki, Finland, native, Nkamhoua has appeared in 54 games through two seasons at Tennessee, averaging 9.5 minutes per game and shooting .560 from the field. Over the course of his two years on Rocky Top, Nkamhoua has been the first Vol off the bench a team-high 25 times during that stretch.
