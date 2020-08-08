The first week of fall camp is in the books, and it’s been an eventful one throughout the east Tennessee region.
Not necessarily in a good way, though, as schools around the area have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the region. Some of which could have an impact on the Cosby High Eagles’ and their season.
Tuesday began complications in the area after the Greeneville High School football team had multiple players test positive for the virus. As a precaution the institutions school board put a halt to athletic activities for the impacted sports.
The result has been the Greene Devils losing their season opener against Powell on Aug. 21 due to not having the mandated time necessary to prepare for their first competition by the TSSAA’s start date as it currently stands.
Since then, more schools from the northeast Tennessee area have announced delays to their practices due to complications from the virus. Four of those schools currently sit on Cosby’s 2020 schedule.
Sullivan North, who Cosby is scheduled to play on the road on Sept. 4, was the next program in the area to announce it had a team member test positive for the virus. The school instituted a 14-day ban on practices. That suspension won’t be lifted until Aug. 13, meaning the Eagles’ Region 1-2A rival will also miss out on its currently scheduled season opener.
The biggest bombshell was unleashed on Thursday evening, as Carter County schools announced a suspension on all athletics while the school is on a virtual learning plan. The county’s school board elected to reassess the situation at its next called meeting on Aug. 20, one day before the currently scheduled first kickoff date for the TSSAA high school football season.
The decision out of Carter County looms large for Cosby and its schedule, as three of its 2020 opponents reside under the Carter County school district, two of which are in the Eagles’ region.
Cosby is currently scheduled to host Unaka on Aug. 28, but that date is likely to change or risk being cancelled altogether.
The TSSAA requires teams to have three full weeks of padded practice under them before they may play their first game. With Unaka under the new sanction from its county school board, the Rangers won’t have enough time to complete those regulations before facing the Eagles on their originally scheduled date.
Cosby’s two Region 1-2A opponents affected by the news out of Carter County are Hampton and Happy Valley. The Eagles are currently set to travel to Happy Valley on Sept. 18, and close the season at home against Hampton on Oct. 30.
“That decision could impact three games on our schedule, two of which are region games,” Cosby head coach Kevin Hall said. “If they’re not able to play, we’ll be scrambling to find games to fill those slots. If Sullivan North’s struggles continues, that makes four games, three of which would be region matchups.”
With both of those contests scheduled for later in the season, the chance remains they could still be played as planned assuming the Carter County School Board lifts its suspension of athletics at its next meeting.
At the very least the suspension would have to be lifted before the first full week of September to allow Happy Valley the allotted time needed to meet TSSAA practice requirements ahead of its meeting with the Eagles.
If the Carter County schools don’t receive clearance from their school board to compete this season, Hall intends to replace those dates with non-region opponents to give his program as close to a full season as possible.
“I’ve already reached out to some schools around the area to inquire about filling those dates if those teams can’t go,” Hall said. “For now there’s at least time to wait and see how things play out, but we’d probably have to have a definite answer in the next three or four weeks.”
Cosby is currently scheduled to open the 2020 season on Aug. 21 at Hancock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.