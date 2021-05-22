With the end of spring sports come postseason accolades, which both the Cocke County and Cosby high school baseball programs have plenty to tout for the 2021 season.
Between the two programs, they touted eight combined selections to All-District teams, as well as a pair of honorable mentions for the year.
Cocke County had three selections on this year’s District 2-AAA All-District team, which include David Stinnett, Bryce Click and Dylan Ellison. Zac Cortez and Kameron Wheeler were each recognized as honorable mentions.
“Really proud of all our guys,” CCHS coach Andy Chrisman said. “We got off to a great start and played some great ball. They really bought into being a team and they really loved each other and embraced our family concept. The seniors have left a legacy here that hopefully our next team can keep going and build on. We want to keep moving the program forward.”
Cosby had five make the District 2-A All-District team. Dominic Cowles and Justin Stewart each earned first-team honors. Dillon Huff, Trenton Smith and Cyler Davis were second-team honorees for this season.
Davis was also recognized as the District 2-A Newcomer of the Year after a strong freshman season.
“Cyler’s a freshmen that started almost every game at short stop,” Cosby coach Justin Hite said. “That’s not an easy thing to do in high school baseball. I expect big things from him in his next three years at Cosby.”
Davis was also second on the team in batting average with a .333, which included six hits on the year.
Between the two programs, three pitchers earned All-District team honors for the year.
For Cosby, both Cowles and Huff made massive impacts on the mound, but also helped theirselves at the plate as two of the Eagles’ top hitters on the year.
“Dom (Cowles) solidified his spot as a Monday conference starter,” Hite said. “He gave us a chance to win every time he toed the rubber and swung the bat well all year.
“Dillon Huff played solid baseball in the field and seemed like he was on base every time I looked up. He also gave us a chance to win on the mound as a conference starter.”
Cowles finished the year with a .320 batting average with eight hits on the year. Huff had nine hits on a .310 average.
For Cocke County, Bryce Clicked took the bump on many occasions this season. He led CCHS in wins (4), earned run average (3.72), and innings pitched (52.2). Click struck out 41 this season, 11 while looking, which was second-best on the team.
“Bryce was our best and most consistent guy on the mound,” Chrisman said. “We knew if he was pitching we would have a chance. He’s a very hard worker and deserves this recognition very much.”
Click wasn’t too shabby at the plate, either. In a lineup full of hitters, he still found a way to stick out with a .305 batting average and 16 RBIs.
“I’m excited to see him grow even more next year,” Chrisman said. “At the plate he’s got as much pop in his bat as anybody we’ve had. The sky is the limit for him as a hitter. He can really swing it.”
Cortez was one of the few that could match Click’s impact on the rubber, which helped earn him an honorable mention.
Cortez started just four games this year, but made appearances in 13 as he was a solid option in a relief role.
He touted a 4.81 ERA with a team-leading .219 opposing bat average. Cortez also led the team in strikeouts (47) and saves (2) in his nine games he entered in relief.
“Zac worked really hard to put himself in a position to have a big senior year, and he had it,” Chrisman said. “He hadn’t really pitched much until this year and he really dominated. He won a lot of games for us and struck out a lot of batters. It really helps a defense when you have a pitcher like him.”
Stewart and Smith earned All-District 2-A honors with the way they swung the bat for the Eagles.
Stewart led the team with a .345 average on 10 hits, and Smith added six hits on a .231 average.
“Justin (Stewart) swung the bat well all year and came up clutch with runners in scoring position,” HIte said. “Trenton (Smith) hit his way into the lineup, as a freshman, and never looked back. He’s a kid with tremendous upside at the plate and in the field.”
Cocke County had a pair of irreplaceable bats make the All-District list for District 2-AAA, as Stinnett and Ellison capped their high school careers with postseason honors for the Fighting Cocks.
Among players with more than 10 plate appearances, Ellison led CCHS in slug percentage (.406), RBIs (24), and extra-base hits (8) including a home run early in the season.
“He got off to a really great start this year,” Chrisman said. “Dylan is the heart and soul of our team. He is the energy giver. You can’t be around him and not smile or have fun. He won’t allow it. He never really knew how good he could be, and I’m so proud to see the senior year he put together.”
Stinnett wasn’t far behind Ellison in batting statistics, and even bested him in some categories.
The Carson-Newman signee was the team-leader in batting average (.354), base hits (29) and on-base percentage (.454). He also had 13 RBIs.
“What David did this year was nothing short of amazing,” Chrisman said. “He played through pain and had to manage pain from the very beginning. To still hit over 350 with two stress fractures in your back and not being able to practice is just amazing.”
Wheeler closed out the year as an honorable mention for the All-District 2-AAA team with his efforts both in the field and at the plate.
From his center field position he posted a fielding percentage of .905, all while being a top five hitter with a .276 batting average with 24 hits and 11 RBIs.
“Kam is a tremendous center fielder for us, Chrisman said. “He gets great reads on the ball. He’s good enough to play infield too, he’s just so valuable running the ball down in center you can’t afford to move him. He has great speed and speed in baseball means so much.”
Wheeler’s speed didn’t just help him field fly balls in the outfield. It also helped him get around the bases and into scoring position.
He led the team in runs scored (21) and stolen bases (17), only missing on two attempts to steal all season long.
“He’s a constant threat to steal when he gets on,” Chrisman said. “The sky is the limit for him next year too. He’s a great leader and does so by example. I’m excited to see how much he can grow in the next year.”
