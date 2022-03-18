NEWPORT—Cocke County bounced back on Thursday after they suffered a loss in their home opener to the Grainger County Grizzlies Tuesday afternoon. The Fighting Cocks took care of business against the visiting South Greene Rebels to earn their first win on the season.
It was a five-inning affair thanks to the Big Red’s work on the base paths. That, timed with key hits from Zeke Ramos and Ezekiel Cortez, helped Cocke County claim a 12-2 victory.
Isaac Dorsey got the nod and started the contest on the mound for the Fighting Cocks but was forced to leave after the second inning due to injury. Freshman Trent Leas stepped in with the game tied at two and pitched three scoreless innings to earn the first win of his career.
Cocke County had a big third inning that helped them put the game out of reach. The team would bat around in the inning that featured the second RBI of the game from Ramos. The biggest hit of the came from fellow junior Cortez, who smashed a triple to left field to plate two runs.
The aggressiveness from the Big Red on the bases greatly impacted South Greene’s pitchers and catcher, which led to multiple passed balls in the game. Cocke County would push four runs across on catcher errors.
Head coach Andy Chrisman hopes his team can continue to apply pressure as the season goes on.
“Being aggressive on the bases is my preferred style,” Chrisman said. “I don’t like to play small ball as much as l like to turn them loose. So far this team has done a decent job with that. We’re going to get thrown out some, but we’re going to put pressure on people.”
Chrisman’s club made adjustments in the bottom half of the third, which led to big results. He was happy with the production on offense after seeing the South Greene starter the second time through the lineup.
“I’m really proud of Ramos and Cortez. They put together a couple good at bats for us when we really needed it. We talked about making some adjustments in the bottom of the third and we put some really good swings on the ball in that inning.”
Isaac Gudger, Cocke County’s starting first baseman, was also injured in the game, which pressed Ramos into service. The team was still able to make headway with their three and four-hole hitters out of the lineup. Chrisman was impressed with Leas’ efforts on the hill after stepping in for the injured starter.
“Trent came in and threw the baseball really well in a big moment for a freshman. This was his first varsity action, and he gave us good stuff on the mound. He was able to close things out and pick up the win.”
Cocke County made a few minor errors in the game on defense but none proved costly in terms of the final score. Many of the Big Red’s starters are underclassmen that are still adjusting the speed of varsity level baseball. Chrisman said his players will continue improve as they gain experience.
“There was some typical early season stuff on defense but its also a lot of inexperience,” Chrisman said. “We have to get some guys as many opportunities as we can. We’re not making enough plays right now on defense but that will come. Our pitchers are giving us a chance and our outfield is starting to come along. Once the infield shakes off some rust and gets up to game speed things will get better. We’ve got the right people and our guys are working hard to get better.”
The Big Red traveled to Carter Friday evening for a game against the Hornets. They will face another road test on Monday against district rival Cherokee. Cocke County will play the Chiefs at home Tuesday afternoon with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.
