NEWPORT—Like many spring sports programs around the nation, the Cocke County tennis team was one match into the season before it was put on hold, and eventually cancelled in 2020.
In 2021, the group has renewed hope, though, and is ready to take on the challenge of a new season.
CCHS has several returning pieces in 2021. On the boys side, Jacob Reagan, Isaac Briner, Kevin Valdez, Cole Miller and Ian Swafford all return to the program. For the girls, Halle Hommel, Alyssa Williamson, Emily Shropshire, Kiersten Burchette, Danielle Manzano and Mikayla Alley are all returning players from last year’s group.
“I think our girls will be one of the better teams this year,” Cocke County coach Wade Wester said. “We could be a team that has an opportunity to play for a district championship. On the boys side, I expect improvement out of them as the season progresses. They’re a competitive group that will be in contention in each of their matches.
Progression will be key in 2021 for many teams, especially after coming off a year that was nixed like 2020 was.
“Our success will rest on how much we can improve from now until the end of the season,” Wester said. “Our players are receiving individual and small group instruction from some exceptional volunteer mentors that love the game. They’ve really made a positive impact on our program.”
The 2021 campaign will be one that will keep the CCHS tennis team traveling often. With only three home matches this year, Cocke County is set to be on the road nine times, including its season opener.
Cocke County opens the 2021 season with a trip to face Morristown West on Monday, March 15. The team’s first of three home outings comes on Thursday, March 15, at 4 p.m. at Newport City Park.
