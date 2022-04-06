Tennessee baseball had a program-record three players named to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, which was released by USA Baseball on Tuesday afternoon. The award is presented annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country.
The Vols' entire weekend pitching rotation of Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam were named to the 45-player list of the nation's top amateur players from the high school and college ranks.
Of the 34 schools that had at least one player make the list, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt tied for the most with three each. The UT trio has been nothing short of spectacular as we've reached the midway point of the season, combining for a perfect 17-0 record and 1.52 ERA in 118.1 innings pitched.
