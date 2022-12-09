COSBY — Brian Stewart isn’t thrilled with the state of his Cosby boys’ basketball team right now.
He has good reason not to be. After suffering a 67-41 loss to North Greene on Thursday, the Eagles (2-4) have lost four games in a row — the same amount of games they have played since Hayden Green’s ATV accident on November 19.
But Stewart isn’t letting his team, which was rolling along at 2-0 with Green in the lineup, use No. 24’s absence as an excuse.
“We’ve got to move forward and quit letting ourselves off the hook and looking at if things were different,” he said. “They’re not. This is the reality. I’m frustrated with how we’re playing, how we’re approaching certain things. It has to be better. It’s not enough for us to come up with a game plan or put in a particular offense or defense. It just comes down to whether you want to be better.”
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he added “Adversity comes along, and you’ve got to decide whether to go through it. Am I going to allow a situation to continue to impact me or will I be mentally tough? We’re at that crossroads right now.”
How the Eagles handle this fork could determine their fate this season.
They did not absorb it well on Thursday, shooting just 31% from field goal range with two players, Jayston Fine and Shaydan O’Dell, reaching double figures.”
“Nothing went right,” said Stewart. “We just got behind and kept digging a hole. Didn’t make shots, didn’t play great defense. We’ve got to be a lot tougher.
“They know North Greene is really good. At some point, to have a good season, you have to find a way to beat a team like that. That pressure, on top of those mistakes, set the tone. We’re better than we played.”
And Stewart wants his team to prove it on the court — if not for themselves, then for a community that is coping with Green’s absence, as well as the cancer diagnosis of Ward Williams.
“This community needs something to cheer about,” said Stewart. “We’re not giving them what they deserve right now.”
On the girls’ side, however, things look vastly different for Cody Lowe’s club.
The Lady Eagles lost by seven points to a Northview team that made the sectional round of the state playoffs last year, then they bounced back by outlasting the Lady Huskies 64-61 in double overtime.
Shylee Shelton poured in 35 points, eight rebounds and made three steals with a block. Ali smith and Kinley Coggins totaled 10 points each, while Katie Myers tied Shelton’s team-high in boards with eight as well.
Cosby really helped itself at the free-throw line, making 25 of 32 to help secure Thursday’s win.
“Huge win,” said Lowe on Thursday. “Girls played their guts out tonight. Could have played smarter toward the end of regulation, but we made the plays when it counted. So proud of my team.”
He did add that while the game gave “a good boost of confidence,” there was a lot of room for improvement.
Cosby sought that on Friday night, as the Lady Eagles took down Happy Valley 47-35. Kinley Coggins led Cosby with 18 points and four rebounds, while Shylee Shelton had 14 points, five boards and seven steals.
“We defended well tonight,” said Lowe. “We got tired late because it’s been a long week. But we found ways to get stops down the stretch and win.
“I thought Kinley stepped up tonight,” added Lowe. “She played well on both ends of the floor.”
Lowe said the Lady Eagles will look to rest up this weekend and “hone our craft.”
Up next, both Cosby teams will host Claiborne on Tuesday before welcoming David Crockett to The Hill on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.