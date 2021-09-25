ROAN MOUNTAIN—After a one-week hiatus, the Cosby Eagles set out on another long trek. This time to Roan Mountain to face Region 1-A rival, the Cloudland Highlanders.
Unfortunately, the business trip was cut short as the Highlanders high-scoring second quarter was too much for the Eagles as they fell to Cloudland on the road, 52-18.
Both teams started off matching each other’s tempo.
The Highlanders (4-1, 3-0 Region 1-A) drove the ball down the field on their first possession, scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run from Seth Birchfield. They took an early 6-0 lead after failing on the two-point conversion.
Birchfield carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Cosby’s first possession featured an air assault from Tyler Turner to a talented receiving corps.
Shayden O’dell caught a 23-yard strike from Turner for his only catch of the night to set Cosby (0-5, 0-2 Region 1-A) up in excellent field position on the Highlanders side of the field.
A few plays later, Hayden Green hauled in a score from Turner to even the score up at 6-all. Green had two receptions for 37 yards and one score in the loss.
Despite a strong first quarter throwing the ball, Turner ended the night with six completions on 12 attempts for 78 yards. He would also carry the ball 11 times for 31 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the loss.
“We wish would have had some of those throws back,” Cosby assistant head coach Spencer Holt said. “We try to get our skilled guys the ball more in space and make some plays. The basketball guys came in late and helped us out tremendously.
“Turner throws some really great balls, I’m extremely proud of the way he’s played for us this season.”
Birchfield and Caleb Sluder took over for the Highlanders in the second quarter. Sluder added a score from 57 yards out to extend the lead to 22-6 at the time. He also led the team in rushing with 132 yards.
“They challenged us really well as far as physicality in that quarter,” Holt said. “Fortunately, we got through that second quarter and then a good talk in the locker room at the half really sparked a run in the final half.”
Holt knew that both running backs would cause problems in the backfield for Cosby.
“One thing we preached at practice this week is physicality,” Holt said. “Just attacking and running downhill against that power style of offense. We had people in position but we just need to fly downhill and match that aggression.”
The Highlanders took a 46-6 lead into the half. Holt and the coaching staff both knew that their team could still compete with the power running attack from Cloudland.
“We were in the right position a lot of times throughout that quarter,” Holt added. “A lot of that goes back to showing up to summer workouts and practices.”
Cosby opened up the third quarter with the ball and drove the football down the field and scored with a 21-yard score from Turner.
Right before the fourth quarter, Turner ran for a 56-yard score to tighten the margin, but the Highlanders’ second-quarter domination was enough to defeat the visiting Eagles at Orr Field in Roan Mountain.
Cosby’s next game will be on the road, once more, to North Greene to play the Huskies before it rounds out the final four games of the season at Virgil Ball Stadium.
“We tried not to overlook Cloudland tonight,” Holt said. “We knew how they would matchup with us tonight and use that power run game, but we’re in a must-win situation next week against North Greene.
“We’re going to make some more adjustments at practice this week and hopefully stop the streak and head back home with a win.”
Cosby and North Greene will kick off next Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game will also be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
