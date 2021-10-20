Tennessee basketball is set to open the season as a top-25 team, as the Vols came in ranked No. 18 in the Preseason AP Top 25, which was released Monday.
It marks the third time in the past four seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason and the 16th time in program history that the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team.
Tennessee is scheduled to face at least eight of the AP Preseason ranked teams this season, including top-five teams No. 4 Villanova and No. 5 Texas. Additionally, the Vols are scheduled to play two games apiece against No. 10 Kentucky and No. 16 Arkansas.
Overall, 16 of Tennessee's 31 regular season games are against teams either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason AP Poll.
