ROCK HILL, S.C.—Tusculum University has been selected to finish eighth in the South Atlantic Conference Women's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll, the SAC office announced Wednesday.
The Pioneers participated in the abbreviated 2021 spring soccer season and finished with the seventh-most points in the league with eight on the strength of a 2-2-2 mark in conference matches. Tusculum finished 2-5-2 overall in spring play.
Seven starters return for the Pioneers, who had three of their five losses come by one goal. Head coach Mike Joy, the dean of SAC coaches, begins his 25th season with 364 career victories which include 278 wins as coach of the Pioneers.
Lenoir-Rhyne, which won the SAC Spring Tournament championship, took the top spot in the poll with 128 points on the strength of eight first-place votes. Catawba, which was tied for the best overall record in the conference with a 5-1 league mark, took the other four first-place votes and had 124 points in the poll.
Queens ranked third in the poll with 108 points, followed by Wingate (97), Carson-Newman (94) and Limestone in sixth with 85 points. Lincoln Memorial (78 points) checks in seventh in the survey, followed by Tusculum (57), Anderson (50) and Newberry in tenth at 49 points. Mars Hill (31 points) and Coker (23) round out the 12 teams in the rankings.
The Pioneers open their 2021 season at home against Young Harris on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Tusculum's league schedule begins on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Lincoln Memorial, and concludes at home against Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
