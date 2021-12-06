DANDRIDGE—The Lady Red came away with a hard fought victory Friday evening over their former district rival, Jefferson County.
Cocke County held a double-digit lead most of the night, but Jefferson County took a three point advantage with two minutes remaining in the game. The Lady Red rallied in the closing moments to pick up a 47-43 victory.
Jefferson County led 43-40 going into the final minute. Cocke County senior Camryn Halcomb, who had been quiet most of the second half, scored the tying basket on a corner three with 30 seconds left. She then forced a turnover and took the ball the other way for the go ahead score with 14 seconds left to help lift the Lady Red to a win.
Halcomb was the only CCHS player to score in double figures. She finished with a game-high 17 points. Jefferson County was led by Makenzie Alvey’s 12 points.
Cocke County and Jefferson County traded baskets after the first minute of play. Halcomb put CCHS on the board first, but Jeff County’s Tara Scales followed with a basket at the rim on the ensuing possession.
A field goal by Kali McMahan and free-throws by Alvey made it a 6-0 JCHS run for a 6-2 lead midway through the first. The Lady Red closed the frame on a 7-0 run to hold a 9-6 lead at the end of the first. Halle Kitchen scored the final five points of the quarter to put CCHS ahead in the last two minutes.
Halcomb, who hadn’t scored since the first basket of the night, put up eight points in the second for CCHS. She led their scoring effort at the break with 10 points.
Jefferson County briefly snapped the run with a pair of Kamry Bolin free-throws to start the second, but the Lady Red picked up where they left off with a 13-2 jaunt to hold a 22-10 advantage with 4:02 left in the first half.
Jefferson County briefly worked the margin back down to single digits, 24-16, with a 1:02 left in the second period. Halcomb punctuated the half with a basket inside of the final minute to give Cocke County a 26-16 lead at the break.
After the half, Jeff County’s Brooke Satterfield knocked down a three to bring the margin down to six, the closest it had been since early in the second quarter, but Jaylen Cofield converted an and-1 opportunity on the other end to push the Cocke County lead back to nine with 5:14 left in the third.
Both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes. Caroline Loveday ended the drought making a basket with 2:14 left in the period, but Cocke County scored the next four points. CCHS held a 33-24 advantage going into the fourth.
Jefferson County opened the fourth a 7-0 run, bookended by 3-point baskets from Loveday and Alvey, bringing the Lady Patriots within one at 33-32 with 5:39 left to play.
Cocke County stretched the lead back to a 37-34 margin, but a three from McMahan tied the game with 4:08 left to play. The next trip down the floor say another three from Alvey find the bottom of the net to put the Lady Patriots on top, 40-39.
Halcomb’s late heroics came after a scoreless third quarter. She scored the final five points to stave off the rally Jefferson County had just put together with her tying 3-pointer, followed by the steal and score to put the Lady Red back in the lead.
The Lady Patriots got a shot at the tie but the shot rimmed out in the closing seconds. Sydney Clevenger hit a pair of free-throws on the other end to ice the game and give Cocke County the victory.
COCKE COUNTY (47): Camryn Halcomb 17, Halle Kitchen 9, Paige Niethammer 8, Sydney Clevenger 6, Jaylen Cofield 6, Gracie Gregg 3.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (43): Makenzie Alvey 12, Kali McMahan 8, Brylee Lindsey 6, Brooke Satterfield 6, Caroline Loveday 5, Tara Scales 4, Kamry Bolin 2.
