GRAY—The late season surge by Cocke County High’s Morgan Blazer has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Continuing her climb back from an early season struggle, Blazer claimed the 48th annual Trailblazer Invitational held at Daniel Boone High School over the weekend.
“Her comeback has been amazing to watch,” CCHS coach Mark Hawk said. “I’m so proud of the way she’s battled through everything. I think she’s running stronger than ever right now, and I think she’s in store for a big day at our upcoming conference meet.”
The annual IMAC Cross Country meet is slated for Oct. 22 at Panther Creek, a course the CCHS program is all too familiar with after competing there three times already this season.
Blazer again came close to her personal best time by winning Saturday’s meet outright. She clocked in with a time of 20:04.5, outpacing her nearest competitor by over two minutes.
“She set her own pace and still had a blazing time,” Hawk said. “Winning by the margin she did is hard to do. It just goes to show how she’s getting stronger with each race.”
As a team, the Lady Red were good enough for third in their race on Saturday, as individuals such as freshman Jessi Swanger, who posted a 12th-place finish with a time of 24:58.9, continued to shine with the season winding down.
Swanger has become one of several newcomers to the program that has Hawk excited to see what the future holds for them.
“This is my last year with the team, but I think they’ll be in a good place once I leave,” Hawk said. “I’m overly thrilled with the way this young group has come in and performed. Jessi is one of many bright spots for the days ahead of this team.”
Up next for the CCHS cross country program are its biggest meets of the season.
Cocke County will be at the annual IMAC meet on Oct. 22, and will come back a week later for the all important Region 1 Large School Championship meet on Oct. 29, which will also be held at the course on the Daniel Boone campus.
