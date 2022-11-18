Soccer teams 1

Cosby senior captain Kaymen Moss (17) keeps the ball from Cocke County Sophomore Mia Budiraharja during their game at Cosby earlier this fall. Moss brought home the District 2-A Player of the Year Award, while Budiraharja was named the District 3-A Forward of the Year for the second consecutive season.

 Jake Nichols

With soccer season wrapped up, postseason awards have been handed out across the state of Tennessee.

The girls’ soccer team at Cocke County and Cosby had plenty of honorees, all of which are selected by coaches across each team’s district.

