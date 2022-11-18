With soccer season wrapped up, postseason awards have been handed out across the state of Tennessee.
The girls’ soccer team at Cocke County and Cosby had plenty of honorees, all of which are selected by coaches across each team’s district.
The Lady Red, whose season ended at 9-5-1 in a first-round playoff loss to Carter, had all three seniors selected to the All-District team for District 3-A.
Sophomore Mia Budiraharja was named District Forward of the Year for the second consecutive season. She totaled 22 goals, the highest number of scores in the district, and four assists through the 2022 CCHS campaign.
“Typically, the district awards are for upperclassmen,” said Lady Red soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf. “So an underclassman receiving an award, especially two years in a row, is huge.”
But so is the fact that all three CCHS seniors earned All-District nominations, a first for the program.
Team captain Jenna Pittman garnered First-Team All-District honors, while Sabrina Upman and Karilyn Hannah notched Second-Team All District.
“That was amazing,” said Metzdorf. “I don’t think we’ve had a season where all of the seniors have been nominated by the district. And when we had our banquet, I mentioned how all three of the players who received those are defensive players and fight for our team.
“Karilyn, Jenna and Sabrina fought and were willing to put their bodies on the line.”
Pittman’s award is also notable given that she made a jump from honorable mention last season to first team this year after punching in six goals with two assists on the year.
“Jenna’s always been a hardworking, dedicated player,” said Metzdorf. “The fact that she made leaps and bounds to first team shows her dedication to grow as a player. She was extremely coachable this year, playing center back and right back. I’m very happy she was able to achieve that goal.”
Going forward, the three seniors will be moving on for graduation.
But Metzdorf is already looking toward next season, as she mentioned that each player will be taking a weightlifting class at Cocke County High School.
For Budiraharja specifically, Metzdorf said she is looking for even more next year given the way the sophomore led and produced this fall.
“I saw Mia’s confidence grow, and she also grew as a leader,” said Metzdorf. “Not just her actions, but her words. She expects the best from her teammates and herself, so seeing her take on that leadership her sophomore year was a huge step in the right direction.”
Cosby draws similar success with Moss named District POY
For Cosby, the Lady Eagles saw similar individual success after finishing the season at 5-9 with a heartbreaking and controversial loss to Gatlinburg Pittman in the District 2-A Tournament semifinal.
Team captain and senior Kaymen Moss was named the District 2A Player of the Year, an honor that her dad and coach, Tim Moss, called a “natural progression” since she garnered an honorable mention distinction her freshman season.
“I believe it was a unanimous vote,” he added, “and that’s outstanding given the quality of teams we played. She has continually gotten better.”
Added Kaymen during a recent sit-down interview: “I won Offensive Player of the Year last year, and one of my bigger goals was to try to get that and maintain it because you don’t want to loss it. But I don’t have any words. It’s really cool.
“With winning District Player of the Year and playing football, which wasn’t on my radar at all, it’s really nice to cap off my senior year with this. It’s really nice to have.”
Addy Woods, Ali Smith, Ava Krawczyk and Reese Michaels made First Team All-District, while keeper Ariel Ottinger was named District 2-A Keeper of the Year after her first season in the net.
“Ariel Ottinger in her first year as the full time Cosby keeper was outstanding,” said Tim Moss. “She listened to Tim Smith, our keeper coach, and she learned and believed in what he was teaching her.
“For her to have such a strong year with no real keeper time before that says a lot about Ariel as a student athlete.”
Moss also noted Ali Smith’s ability to be coached, saying that she is the “most coachable athlete” he has ever been around. He added that Addy Woods “has come a long way in just one year” and that she can “go through a defender” when necessary.
For next year, Moss specifically referenced Krawczyk and Michaels — “the heart of the defense,” as he calls them.
“They both work so well together using their speed and aggression to win the ball away from an attacking player,” he said. “I cannot wait until next year to see their improvement.”
