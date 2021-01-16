COSBY—It didn’t come pretty, but the Cosby Eagles secured a much-needed win and a season sweep over a district rival to finish the week.
Coming off back-to-back losses, the Eagles got out to a strong start and closed on an even stronger note to top the Jellico Blue Devils for the second time this season, this time with a 69-53 victory at home.
“When we played them the first time it was a back-and-forth game until we pulled away at the end,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “Tonight had a lot of similarities. They always play hard and have good guard play. This was a good win for us.”
Trey Johnson had another high-scoring outing, this time putting up 36 points, as he topped the 30-point mark for the third time in his last four games.
“He’s been on a roll her lately,” Brooks said. “Over 35 points in three of his last four games, which is just remarkable. It shows his confidence level on offense. He’s taking the ball to the basket more, drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. That’s something we stressed coming into the year.”
His production was needed in spots through the middle portion of the game, as Cosby struggled to find the mark for elongated periods in the second and third quarters.
When the Eagles were clicking on the offensive end, they were getting to the basket nearly every trip down the floor. That’s where the bulk of Johnson’s points came from. Riley Galler also benefited, using his size to put up 14 points in Friday night’s victory.
“I thought Riley played a really great game,” Brooks said. “I was a little surprised they didn’t try going zone on us a little more, just because we’ve been so good at getting the ball to the basket. We typically struggle with zones.”
Jellico had the first two points of the game, but not much else in the minutes that ensued.
Instead, Cosby’s pressure defense suffocated the Blue Devils, forcing them into several turnovers in the first quarter as the Eagles held Jellico to four points through the first six minutes of the night.
“We worked on a trapping press all day yesterday,” Brooks said. “I hadn’t been pleased as of late with where our effort was, so I wanted to see how we reacted to pressuring someone full court all game. That got them to speed up and throw the ball all over the gym. Just have to convert on more of those turnovers.”
On the other end, Cosby got to the basket — nearly at will — to build an early 11-point lead with a 15-4 advantage with just under two minutes left in the opening frame.
Johnson added insult to injury with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push Cosby’s lead to a 20-8 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Jellico opened the second with back-to-back makes from 3-point range, getting back within single digits of Cosby’s lead. The Eagles’ advantage teetered around eight points through most of the first four minutes of the second, although Jellico got within six on a couple of occasions.
With 3:25 left in the first half the Blue Devils were within four. Cosby had scored just four points through the first five minutes of the second period, as it clung to a 24-20 lead.
“That’s both missed shots and misses on execution,” Brooks said. “I felt like there were several times we forced a turnover but didn’t convert. I can’t tell you how many layups it felt like we missed, too.”
Galler snapped Cosby’s scoring drought with a pair of buckets. The Eagles took advantage of a pair of inbound plays to get a steal and score to widen the margin again, as they scored eight points over the final minute-and-a-half of the half to take a 32-23 lead into the locker room.
Johnson led the Eagles going into the half with 18 points. Galler had an 8-point first half, four of which came in the final minutes of the second quarter.
Keeping with the trend through the first half, Jellico lifted the lid off the rim to start the third quarter.
Galler picked up where he left off to close the first half with the first two buckets of the second half for the Eagles, as they continued to get to the basket as often as they pleased.
Jellico still hung around within six of Cosby’s lead through the first four minutes of the third, and got within four with 3:39 left in the frame.
The Blue Devils inched within a possession of Cosby’s lead, as the Eagles continued to struggle on the offensive end since their 20-point showing in the opening period. Cosby closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 44-35 as the game aged into the fourth.
Johnson’s second slam of the night gave Cosby a 10-point lead with 5:48 remaining. It was Cosby’s first double-digit lead since the first quarter.
Over the next minute the Eagles began to heat up from the floor, as Johnson and Paxton Coggins knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions to give them a 58-42 lead with just over four minutes left in the contest.
Once Cosby built its largest lead of the night at 16 points, Jellico struggled to come back.
The Blue Devils got back within 14 of Cosby’s lead, but drew no closer. Instead, Cosby came away with the season sweep over Jellico with a 16-point victory.
“I’m proud of our guys and the way we closed this one out,” Brooks said. “We’ve had a brutal schedule, so it’s been a tough year on them, so far. Hopefully we can take this, string some wins together and build on their confidence towards the end of the year.”
Cosby steps back out of league play next week, as a pair of home games on the docket with matchups set up against Grainger on Tuesday, and Morristown East on Friday. Both of those contests are slated for 8 p.m. tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.