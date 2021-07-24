There’s officially just four weeks standing between Tennessee high school football programs and the opening kickoff of the 2021 season.
The Cosby Eagles are quickly gaining steam as the offseason winds down. They were back on the field on Thursday for 7-on-7 work with nearby Chuckey-Doak at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Thursday marked the second of the Eagles’ three scheduled 7-on-7 scrimmages over the summer. They were at Cocke County the previous week with CCHS and The King’s Academy.
The day marked another step of progression for a Cosby roster that’s full of youth and inexperience heading into the 2021 campaign.
