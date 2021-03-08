HARROGATE—Tusculum University picked up its third straight victory with a 5-2 win at Lincoln Memorial University in South Atlantic Conference women's tennis action Saturday afternoon.
The 23rd-ranked Pioneers (4-2, 2-0 SAC) captured the doubles point by winning two of three matches, then took four of six in singles to defeat the Railsplitters (1-2, 1-2 SAC).
In doubles, Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey won 6-2 at flight two over Julia Valls and Amanda Dahlstrom, and at flight three Julia Lopez teamed with Paulina Loretz for a 6-2 win over Samantha Hogan and Kristin Vogel.
In singles play, the Pioneers went up 3-1 as Hansen beat Vogel 6-1, 6-3 at flight four and Rory Church earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at flight six over Mae Fitzgerald. Annie McCullough delivered the clinching point by beating Valls 6-3, 6-1 at flight one for her 99th career singles win, and Loretz closed out the victory by winning 2-6, 6-3, (11-9) at flight five over Dahlstrom.
Tusculum will return to non-conference action on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Belmont Abbey.
