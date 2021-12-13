GRAINGER COUNTY—Fresh off of a win against the Cherokee Chiefs, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks were looking to start 2-0 in District 2-AAA play.
The Big Red (4-4 overall, 1-1 District 2-AAA) traveled to Grainger County to take on the Grizzlies (9-1 overall, 1-0 District 2-AAA).
Unfortunately the late-game heroics failed as the Grizzlies pulled away to down the Big Red, 63-59.
The Grizzlies jumped out to an early 9-0 lead led by Emmanuel Atkins.
Atkins would lead his team in scoring with 20 points, eight of those points came in the first quarter.
At the time, it looked like the Big Red had no answer for Atkins and the Grizzlies.
Brazen Stewart halted the drought with a three pointer to make the score 9-3 midway through the first quarter.
Stewart ended the night leading Cocke County with 16 points and draining four three pointers in the loss.
Cocke County’s defense started to come alive after Baylor Baxter stole an inbound pass and laid it in for two points to pull within one, 9-8.
Baxter would pour in 11 points and have two steals in the loss.
The Grizzlies took a eight point lead headed into the second quarter.
Both teams started off sluggish. At the halfway point, Major Woods hit a three to shrink the deficit to five points.
Just as soon as Cocke County gained momentum, Grainger County would come right back with another big play.
Grainger headed into the break with a 35-21 lead.
After the half, Cocke County caught fire with a 6-0 run to open the third quarter.
Jordan Woods sparked the offense with two of his four points in the loss to Grainger County.
Much like the first half, any run that CCHS would go on, the Grizzlies answered back quickly and would lead by 12 heading into the final stanza.
Down but not out, Cocke County started found another spark on offense, but this time Grainger had no answer.
The Big Red quickly began to pound the ball inside and found Kyler Hayes for crucial buckets in the closing minutes of the contest.
Hayes would score 13 points and added a huge three pointer in the loss.
Though the Fighting Cocks shrunk the lead down to two in the final minutes, the Grizzlies were able to hang on and defeat the Big Red, 63-59.
GRAINGER (63): Emmanuel Atkins 20, Jaxon Williams 13, Drew Branson 10, Landon Patterson 8, Brady Smith 6, Jacob Hill 3, Reece Jones 3.
COCKE COUNTY (59): Brazen Stewart 16, Kyler Hayes 13, Baylor Baxter 11, Lakkin France 6, Major Woods 5, Jordan Woods 4, Colin Askew 2, Zeke Ramos 2.
