COSBY—With the 2021 season coming to an end, the lights shined bright on Raymond Large Field for the last time.
A game that is traditionally held on Friday nights turned into a Thursday night showdown as the Hancock County Indians visited the Cosby Eagles.
A matchup unlike any of the previous meetings between the two teams, Hancock County has struggled to field a varsity football team all season.
“Hancock was looking for some games and we were eager to get it setup,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “For them, it’s a varsity-like experience for their team. For us, it’s a last chance for the seniors to have their own night and close out their career at home.”
Cosby’s defense was too much to handle for the Indians, as they forced four turnovers in their blowout win, 27-6.
The first quarter was all Cosby from the kickoff. Senior Dominic Cowles blocked a punt inside the Indians five yard-line to put the Eagles out in front, 7-0.
Cowles led the defense in tackles with seven, three for a loss, and a sack. He also carried the ball six times on offense for 14 yards and a score to close out his career in the blue and white.
“I told Dominic (Cowles) there at the end of the games that he’s possibly had one of the best year on defense of anyone I have coached,” Hall said. “He’s standing at 5’2, 100 pounds and tackles everything. That blocked punt, he caught it off the foot and took it back.
“He scored another touchdown for us on a jet sweep and took his 100 pound self and ran people over.”
Corey Askew ended his season with a team-high three forced fumbles and five tackles, in which three were tackles for loss.
“Unbelievable. One heck of a night,” Hall said. “I’m super proud of him. He’s been that senior leader for us a lot this year. He’s not had the chance to shine a few times this season but he stood out big for us tonight.”
Cosby’s dominance in the first half continued as Nate Joyce scored a five-yard score to end the half and giving the Eagles a 21-0 lead into the break.
“The final drive Keenan Ellison and Sawyer Barnes were mowing people,” Hall said. “Nate’s running hard and he’s already ran the ball four yards before being touched. That line was just mauling people up front.”
Joyce finished his junior campaign with nine carries for 71 yards and two scores in the win on Thursday night.
Quarterback Tyler Turner couldn’t get much going through the air due to the high winds during the game. He was able to make the most out of it on the ground, though.
Turner carried the ball eight times for 78 yards in the win.
“Tyler had a huge part in our success running the ball tonight,” Hall said. “He’s reading the edge and the defender knows he can’t tackle Joyce because Tyler’s going to pull it. Tyler was patient all night too. He came to me and said ‘Coach I want to pull it.' I told him we’re getting six yards a carry, just keep with it.”
The Eagles will lose 10 seniors starting next season but Hall and the Eagles coaching staff already see what the future holds for the program.
“I’m excited to return a team with experience,” Hall said. “We played a full season this year with 80% of the kids playing their first ever football season. We have guys like Hayden Green, who’s never played football. He had an All-Region season. Nate Joyce is another that comes to mind. We’ve seen what he’s done all season.
“I’m excited. We have a group of young talent that now have a season under their belt that understand what it takes and I can’t wait for next season.”
After Thursday night, they young returning Eagles will have some momentum to build off of going into the offseason as they get set for the 2022 campaign.
“This win tonight is big for our guys going forward,” Hall said. “I told them it’s their best 11 versus our best 11. It’s still a region game, it’s still a region win. We have a rivalry with Hancock County in our athletic programs here and it’s nice to end the year on the right foot.”
