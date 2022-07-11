Volunteer Speedway

Philip Thompson won the 30-lap Crate Late Model and Kip Sawyer took the Sportsman Late Model races to highlight “Back the Gap Summer Series” action at Volunteer Speedway.

In addition, Austin Adkins won street stock, Brandon James took Open Wheel Modified and Austin Maples captured Front Wheel Drive races.

ON TAP: Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series $10,053-to-win Super Late Models is scheduled Sunday, July 17 at Volunteer Speedway

