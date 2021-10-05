The season’s not over for the Cosby Lady Eagles.
After rallying to defeat Jellico, 3-2, in the District 2-A semifinals on Tuesday, Cosby has locked itself into the Region 1-A Tournament that begins next week.
The Lady Eagles had to battle from behind to get through to the championship match. After taking the first set Cosby fell behind in the match 2-1 to the hosting Lady Blue Devils.
Cosby rallied to win the fourth set, forcing a winner-take-all fifth frame. Even then the Lady Eagles had to fight from behind but pulled out a 15-9 win in the set to take the match.
