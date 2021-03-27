LENOIR CITY—Continuing a strong start to the 2021 campaign, the Cocke County High School track & field team racked up 12 more victories in its second outing of the season.
On Tuesday, the CCHS girls’ team brought in a first place finish out of the 10 teams that showed up for the meet in Lenoir City. The boys secured a second-place outing through their collective efforts.
Cocke County’s girls and boys teams each broke even in victories with six wins apiece in the event.
By the end of the event, Cocke County had 35 individuals post season-best performances in just the team’s second outing of the year.
Senior Morgan Blazer had another strong day with wins in the 800 and 1,600 meter events. She won the 800 meter event with a time of 2:28.10, and the 1,600 meter event with a time of 5:27.00.
Jenna Pittman finished on the podium behind Blazer in both events, earning third in the 800, and second in the 1,600.
Blazer and Pittman also helped power the Lady Red to a win in the 4x800 meter relay event, alongside Jessi Swanger and Emily Pineiro. They won with a time of 11:28.00.
Swanger tasted victory on an individual level again, as well, securing a victory in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:08.36.
Jaryn Norton was a winner in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 57.82, and Elaina Lewis picked up top honors in the triple jump with a measurement of 24-6.75.
Cherrie Turner picked up a podium finish in discus with a throw of 62-1.
On the boys’ side, John Norton continued what’s been a solid start to his senior season with victories in the long jump and 400 meter dash. He also secured a podium finish with a second-place outing in the 200 meter dash.
Norton clocked in his victory in the 400 meter event with a time of 55.36, and measured in with a 19-1.25 in the long jump.
Fellow senior Cameron McLain was a winner in the boys’ triple jump, measuring in at 35-0.5. He and Norton also helped power CCHS to victory in the 4x200 relay alongside Jay Hunt and Dylan Winchell with a time of 1:37.74.
Hunt was also a victor in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.64.
Cocke County also won the 4x100 relay, led by the team of Tasean Simpson, Brazen Stewart, JoJo Oakes and Winchell with a time of 47.70.
