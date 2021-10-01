COSBY—The Cosby High Eagles boys’ basketball program will have new leadership for the 2021-22 campaign.
Eagles’ head coach Kurt Brooks resigned from the program. The move comes a little over a month before the season tips off in November.
With Brooks stepping down, longtime Cosby assistant and current coach of the Lady Eagles, Cody Lowe, has been named the interim coach of the boys’ program.
“At the end of last week Kurt Brooks resigned as head coach of the Cosby High School boy’s basketball program,” Cosby Director of Athletics Will Lewis said. “Given the timing of the departure with preseason workouts getting underway, and practice beginning at the start of November, we have chosen to name Cody Lowe the interim head coach.”
Brooks was head coach of the Eagles over the last two seasons. He took over the program after the resignation of longtime Cosby coach Brad Flatford.
Over the last two years Brooks amassed 38 victories, was named the District 2-A Coach of the Year and led the Eagles to back-to-back district titles. He guided the program to its second state tournament appearance in three years in his second season.
Lowe is no stranger to the boys' program. A Cosby graduate that played on the 2006 state tournament team, which won 33 games and suffered just one loss all season before the trip to Murfreesboro. He was an assistant with the Eagles for eight seasons before taking over the Lady Eagles' program in 2017.
"I'm looking forward to getting back and working with the boys, where I spent my first eight years," Lowe said. "Kurt did a wonderful job during his tenure at Cosby. He's a bright coach that has a great future in coaching the game, whether it's at the prep level, or even in college."
Last year, with Brooks being suspended for the Eagles' Class A Sectional round matchup, Lowe served as an interim head coach in the team's win over Harriman that propelled them to the state tournament. He remained in place for the second of Brooks' two-game suspension in their quarterfinal loss to Pickett County.
Over the last four seasons Lowe has guided the Lady Eagles to a perfect 55-0 record in league competition and four consecutive district titles. He also led them to the program's first region title in 15 years.
Cosby opens the season on November 18 in a Hall of Fame game at Unicoi County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.