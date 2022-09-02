LANDRY 1

FILE - Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Landry tore an ACL at practice Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. 

 Matt Patterson, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL in practice, leaving the two-time defending AFC South champion Titans without their reigning sack leader for the season, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.

ESPN reported Landry tore an ACL during practice Wednesday, which was closed to reporters after the first 20 minutes. The person confirmed the report to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on the injury.

