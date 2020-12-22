GATLINBURG—In their final action of the 2020 portion of the season, the Cocke County Lady Red opened action at the Smoky Mountain Classic on Monday.
However, their opener in the 3-day event didn’t go as planned, as the Lady Red fell in a close defeat to Lakeway Christian Academy, 58-55.
Cocke County (5-4) led by nine at the half, but had that lead trimmed to one going into the fourth. Lakeway Christian (4-2) fought back and took a lead by four with just over two minutes remaining, and went on to hold for a 3-point victory on the opening night of the Smoky Mountain Classic at Rocky Top Sports World.
Sydney Clevenger led all scorers with 23 points for Cocke County. Gracie Gregg joined her in double figures with 10 points.
Lakeway Christian had four reach double figures in scoring. Halli Stuffle led the Lady Lions with 17. Jordaynia Ivie added 11, while Aubree Laney and Maggie Vick each poured in 10 more.
The Lady Red led 18-12 after the first period, and carried a 35-26 lead into the half. They made good use of the free-throw line in the first half, connecting on 13-of-16 shots from the line in the opening half.
Clevenger led CCHS with 12 points at the half, including a pair of makes from 3-point range. As a team, the Lady Red buried seven 3-pointers on the night.
Jaylen Cofield had an exceptional first half, as well. She had eight points by the break, six of which came in the first quarter.
Cocke County added 12 points in the third, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Lady Lions from closing the gap.
Lakeway Christian fought back to get within one of the lead, 47-46, going into the fourth. Stuffle buried three of her five 3-point baskets on the night in the third to help close the gap.
Where the free-throw line helped Cocke County in the first half, it helped Lakeway Christian complete the come-from-behind win in the second half.
The Lady Lions were 9-of-13 from the stripe in the final two periods. They also remained strong from behind the arc, burying a pair of shots from 3-point range to help push them ahead of CCHS for a three point victory over the Lady Red in the opening round of the holiday tourney in Gatlinburg.
