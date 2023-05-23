The Cosby soccer season ended in a disappointing loss to Alcoa, 12-0 in the District 2-A quarterfinals.
But by the end of the tournament, the team did have two selections for the 2023 District 2-1A team in senior midfielder Manny Siu and sophomore midfielder Trevor LaRue.
While the Eagles did not achieve the record they hoped for on the field, head coach Hillery Griffin did enjoy seeing her players recognized.
“It’s great that even with us having struggled so much in our district, they still recognized the effort of our boys as part of the All-District team,” she said.
When asked what made Siu stand out this year, Griffin was succinct.
“I don’t know that I could say anything new about him that hasn’t already been said,” she said. “Just his skill, his endurance, his knowledge of the game.”
She did dig more into LaRue, who is now helping the Eagles in football after taking the soccer pitch this spring.
“Trevor hustled,” said Griffin. “He was running every play, he played hurt, he was all over the field offensively and defensively. For our team, he demonstrated leadership as well.”
This season was a struggle for Cosby, as the Eagles fielded their first team since the 2021 season after not having a team last year.
But Griffin is confident that that will change going forward.
“I feel fairly confident that most of the boys who played this year will come back,” she said. “We’ve generated some interest in the program, and I know there’s at least one eighth-grader coming from the middle school team.
“So I feel pretty confident we’ll have a team next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.