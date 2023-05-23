Cosby 1

Cosby’s Manny Siu, pictured here during a match at Cocke County, was one of two All-District picks for the Eagles this season. The other was sophomore Trevor LaRue.

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

The Cosby soccer season ended in a disappointing loss to Alcoa, 12-0 in the District 2-A quarterfinals.

But by the end of the tournament, the team did have two selections for the 2023 District 2-1A team in senior midfielder Manny Siu and sophomore midfielder Trevor LaRue.

