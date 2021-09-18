KNOXVILLE—After getting a region win two weeks ago over Heritage, it’s been a rough go for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Taking in their second Region 2-5A matchup of the year, the Fighting Cocks ran into a surging Knox Halls Red Devils team. While the two teams exchanged scores in the first four minutes, the Red Devils ran away with the game for a 63-6 victory.
Knox Halls (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-5A) immediately went to the ground to start the game, exploiting a Cocke County (1-4, 1-1 Region 2-5A) run defense that’s struggled all season. The Red Devils compiled 201 yards on the ground by the half. They finished the night with 291 yards rushing, 435 total yards.
“I thought we played great from an effort standpoint,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes. “We went for a trick play on our second drive and didn’t get it. Knox Halls has some dynamic athletes. We were in position to make some plays, but didn’t make them and they made us pay.”
D.J. Hunt led the effort on the ground with 111 yards and two scores, all in the first half. Nolan Faust followed with 56 yards and a score on just four carries. He also had 40 yards receiving.
Offensively Cocke County amassed 177 yards of offense, with 147 of them coming through the air.
Roman Stewart was the Fighting Cocks’ leading tackler with eight. He also had a 35-yard reception on offense.
Halls opened the game with a healthy dose of Hunt and the ground game. The result was a 25-yard touchdown run by Faust just two-and-a-half minutes into the game. The Red Devils benefitted from great starting field position after the opening kick return set them up at the CCHS 44.
Cocke County was teetering on the brink of a three-and-out to start the game, but Baxter found Lakkin France wide open behind the secondary and connected with the fellow junior for a 67-yard touchdown strike. The point after was blocked, leaving Knox Halls with a 7-6 lead with 8:51 left in the first.
Baxter had 131 yards passing at the half, completing 6-of-12 attempts. He had just one more passing attempt in the second half before the end of the night.
In just over a minute Halls had the response, as Cummings connected with Tae Rucker for a 47-yard score. Cocke County had a touchdown on its next play from scrimmage, going with a wide receiver pass that fooled the defense. The pass was underthrown, though, resulting in an interception for the Red Devils’ secondary.
Three plays later Cummings scrambled into the end zone from 22 yards out to make it a 21-6 lead for Halls with 6:27 left in the opening quarter. The Red Devils scored once more in the first quarter, as Cummings connected with Simon Williams on a 15-yard strike to make it a 28-6 Halls lead by the end of the opening frame.
Cummings had 102 yards passing and 34 yards rushing by the half.
It took less than a minute into the second quarter for the Red Devils to find the end zone again. Hunt, who was featured a lot in their opening drive, carried in the score from five yards out to make it a 35-6 Halls lead with 11:09 left in the first half.
After a three-and-out by CCHS, Faust was in the end zone again after a 40-yard punt return fro a touchdown.
Cocke County picked up its initial first down of the night on the ensuing drive with 8:45 left in the first half. That drive went all the way down to the Halls’ 22 before stalling out. The Fighting Cocks lined up for a 40-yard field goal but it was blocked.
Halls added a score before the half on a seven-yard touchdown by Hunt, taking a 49-6 lead into the half.
The Red Devils scored twice more in the second half, closing out the 63-6 victory.
“Execution wise we’re still a ways off,” Dykes said. “Effort was better though. We’ve got to start winning our one-on-one plays. I feel like once we do we can start building something.”
Cocke County returns home for its next contest. The Fighting Cocks will host the Morristown West Trojans for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
