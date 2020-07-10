KODAK—With postseason aspirations on the line, the Newport Fighting Cocks found a way to get a much-needed victory.
Down three with the game winding down, Newport churned out seven runs and held on for an 11-9 victory over the Gatlinburg Gorillas in Wednesday’s nightcap of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
“Very clutch inning for us,” Fighting Cocks coach Andy Chrisman said. “It was good to see our guys find a way. The best part about this win is everyone contributed. We worked in every member of our roster and found a way to get this win together.”
The league’s games are scheduled to go a normal seven innings, but are run on a two-hour time limit. With time winding down as the game had just aged into the fourth inning, Newport (2-4-2) entered the bottom half of the frame in need of at least four runs to avoid a division leading third tie on Wednesday.
The bottom of the fourth came out to be a culmination of determination from the Fighting Cocks, and a show of collapse from Gatlinburg (1-6).
Newport had just two hits in the frame, but was aggressive on the bases to put the Gorillas in high pressure situations.
Loading the bases, the Fighting Cocks forced Gatlinburg to throw strikes, which it failed to do. Three of Newport’s runs in the fourth came off bases-loaded walks. It also scored two runs off of errors and one off a fielders choice.
The only run to get across with a ball put into play was Bryce Click’s one-out RBI single.
“Anytime you can hang a crooked number on the board, you’ve got a chance to win,” Chrisman said. “This game was a must-win, and our guys knew that in order to have a shot at the playoffs we had to win this one.
“We calmed down, found a way to get back in it and made some plays to give ourselves a chance at the victory.”
Gatlinburg put the pressure back on the Fighting Cocks in what turned out to be the final inning of the night.
After putting two on with a pair of walks, the Gorillas loaded the bases with no outs on an error. The first two runners were able to reach the plate after a wild pitch and passed ball, bringing Newport’s lead down to two with no outs.
Needing a quick answer, Chrisman went to first baseman David Stinnett to close out the game.
“The opening game of the season at South-Doyle we brought David into a bases loaded situation with no outs, similar to tonight,” Chrisman said. “He got us out of that jam. So, we were confident he could do it again.”
Stinnett quickly picked up two outs, and was a strike away from sealing the game before walking the next batter and loading the bases. He avoided the pressure, though, getting the final out on the next at-bat to seal the game and the win for the Fighting Cocks.
“It wasn’t a pretty baseball game, but it was an interesting one,” Chrisman said. “I’m proud of our guys for finding a way to come back and win, but we still have many things we’ve got to clean up if we’re going to continue pursuing a postseason spot.”
With the win, Newport remains in the hunt for a spot in the league’s postseason that will be played later this month. The Fighting Cocks quest will continue on Monday with a doubleheader. They’ll face both Carter and Hardin Valley. The first game will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the second beginning in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
A mistake-ridden start to the game put Newport in an early 4-0 hole through the first two innings. Of Gatlinburg’s four runs, it only had two hits as a team.
“We were tight in the beginning,” Chrisman said. “That could have been my fault for building this up as a game we had to win. That doesn’t excuse all the mistakes we made, though.”
After a quick meeting in the dugout, Newport began to show more life.
The Fighting Cocks put three runs on the board in the bottom of the second, along with four hits in the frame.
Kameron Wheeler was the first run in after he scored on a wild pitch. Back-to-back singles from Zeke Ramos and Isaac Dorsey allowed Hunter White to rip a bases-clearing two-RBI triple into deep left field, bringing the Fighting Cocks within one run of the lead.
The third inning spelled more issues for Newport, as Gatlinburg extended its lead to a 6-4 advantage. The Fighting Cocks’ lone run came after a missed attempt to pick-off Jacob King as he stole third base.
The Gorillas added an extra run in the top of the fourth to take a three-run lead, but this time Newport had the answer.
The Fighting Cocks rung in seven runs, taking their first lead of the night. As time became a factor, Newport carried an 11-7 lead into the fifth before finishing off the 11-9 come-from-behind victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.