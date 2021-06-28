Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello announced on Saturday that VFL Richard Jackson will take over the role of volunteer assistant coach after spending the previous two seasons as a student assistant coach for the Volunteers.
Jackson will take the place of former volunteer assistant Ross Kivett, who recently accepted a full-time assistant coaching position at the University of Houston.
“The secret sauce, if any, to our program is that we have some of the best assistant coaches and support personnel in college baseball,” Vitello said. “It has become a routine for those folks to receive outside offers since we have been in Knoxville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.