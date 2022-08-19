COSBY — In Cocke County volleyball’s jamboree, the Lady Red beat Morristown West.
Then they fell behind against Jefferson County and never recovered against Morristown East, head coach Heather Williams saying afterward that “it looked like they didn’t want to be out there.”
Days later, that mindset was a different story. Cocke County took down Sevier County three sets to none (25-22, 25-18, 25-21) in its season opener, with Paige Niethammer, Abigail Erby and Shayna Williams leading the way with 17 kills, eight kills and nine assists, and 18 assists, respectively.
“I think what really helped us was we communicated better and had better attitudes and got better passes all around,” said Niethammer on Tuesday.
On Thursday, each of those facets improved even more, the Lady Red (2-0) dismantling Cosby (0-3) by scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 25-10 in the "Battle of the Birds."
So, what changed? Passing and serving.
“Jacee Smith had a long stretch of serves that really made a difference,” said Williams.
“Paige, Abigail Erby, Shayna, Jacee Smith, they showed out quite a bit, and McKenzie Stuart,” she added. “They were all over the net tonight, and I think that’s because our passes were a lot better today.”
Given the way Thursday’s match went, though, Williams’ words present more than a simple analysis of what her team did well.
It also highlights a difference between the Cocke County and Cosby programs that stretches far deeper than their respective classifications of 5A and 1A.
Because where Williams discussed player performances and wanting to see even more growth from her front row, Cosby coach Taylor Halcomb was left explaining how her team kept clawing within reach, only to fall behind again after one or two mistakes.
“I don’t think they fully believed they could win or take a set,” said Halcomb, digging deeper into analysis of a Cosby culture that is still being rebuilt. “When we mess up one time, we will mess up again. They get down about themselves.”
Halcomb went on to lament her team’s mindset going into any match against a school such as Cocke County, which features more than three times the amount of students as Cosby.
Still, she added that the belief factor is “something we’re working on,” and that “they’re definitely better than they used to be about that.”
Aside from a mindset shift, Halcomb also noted some fundamental changes that can help going forward.
Several times during the match, Cosby players would swing their arms, only to make contact and send the ball careening out of bounds.
“We try to be too aggressive,” summarized Halcomb. “We need to get behind the ball more instead of swinging at it. We try to go at the ball too early.”
Halcomb noted Thursday that she had made plans to work on that ahead of today’s Tri-Match against North Greene and Heritage — which took down Cosby on Monday.
“I think we’ll bounce back pretty well,” said Halcomb, who offered another couple of encouraging points. “The girls had a good attitude about the loss, because they know they got better.
“We just have to believe. I think (the Cocke County) game brought more of that.”
