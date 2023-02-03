Brian Stewart gathered his team in a huddle Thursday night.
He looked each Eagle in the eye, offering a simple messsge: “We look out for each other. It’s family on The Hill. And when someone does that to one of ours, we do them worse.”
Stewart’s reaction stemmed from a comment he received about the Happy Valley student section, which taunted one of Cody Lowe’s players — a cancer survivor — about her hair.
Granted, the group also asked, “Where’s Hayden?” in reference to Hayden Green.
But the former issue, the only one Stewart heard about before the game, was enough to make his
blood boil.
So when he brought his team together in the middle of the floor, they understood why in a hurry.
The result was a 69-42 Cosby win with just one player, Slate Shropshire, in double-figures with 11 points.
“We wanted the people there to see that if you bring your mouth, this is what happens,” Stewart summarized.
“He played really well tonight,” he added of Shropshire. “And we played well. We were properly motivated.”
Lowe was, too.
His team did not come out with the win, falling 46-44 on “just one of those nights where the looks didn’t go.”
But the comments reached further than the loss ever will.
“It really shook one of my players. They really got under her skin,” Lowe said. “And then what they said about Hayden — I really don’t understand. Teenagers do some things without thinking, but that was really classless.”
Lowe also mentioned on Twitter that he “lost faith in humanity” because of what occurred.
Cosby assistant principal Will Lewis tagged the Carter County school system and the TSSAA, calling the behavior “despicable.”
“The administration was really nice,” said Lowe. “They can’t control what the student section does. That was a very classless move.”
Following the Happy Valley game, Cosby looked toward Senior Night against Jellico, the results for which will be online and in the newsletter.
“Our seniors have been really important for our program,” said Lowe. “They’ve gotten us a lot of big wins.”
