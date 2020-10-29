NEWPORT—In early August, the odds of a high school football season being played appeared grim.
However, here we are entering the final week of the regular season, and the playoffs are on deck.
In a season filled with uncertainty, the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks will finish their full 10-game slate on Friday in their 2020 season finale on the road at Volunteer (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
“I’m super thankful we’re going to make it through all 10 games this year,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “The fact the kids got a full 10 games in a year that we thought we might get through three or four is huge.
“Not just from an experience standpoint, but for the kids personally that might want to go to the next level. This year allowed them to get the film they’ll need to help that cause.”
Even though the postseason is no longer a factor, the Fighting Cocks still have plenty of incentive to finish the year strong on Friday.
Cocke County (2-7, 1-4 Region 1-5A) has a chance to finish two wins better in both its overall and league records with a win this week, as Dykes continues to rebuild the program at the conclusion of his second season.
“Obviously we’re not happy with our record, but we have a chance to improve on it this week,” Dykes said. “Ending the year on a positive note would be super important for us. Getting another region win would be big from a momentum standpoint going into the offseason.”
Volunteer (2-7, 1-4 Region 1-5A) is also looking to cap the 2020 season on a positive note.
A four-time winner a year ago, the Falcons come into the final week of the season seeking their third win of the year, but an all-important second victory in region play.
Earlier this year, Volunteer broke a 12-year losing streak to inter-county rival Cherokee for its first region win of the year. A win on Friday would mark the first time since the Falcons were bumped up to Class 5A — in 2017 — that they won multiple league games in a single season.
“I expect a lot of fight out of them,” Dykes said. “Not only is it senior night for them, but they’ve done a great job this year of improving. They’re going to be looking to take the next step and build some momentum going into the offseason, just like we are.”
Volunteer’s offense is a balanced attack, but prefers to keep the ball on the ground.
Senior tailback Cameron Johnson leads the Falcons’ run game with 931 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 163 carries. Entering Friday night’s matchup, Johnson averages nearly six yards per carry and has broke the century mark in rushing on three occasions in 2020.
“It’ll be important for us to know where he is at all times,” Dykes said. “They run the ball very well, and he’s a very big part of what they like to do.”
As a team, Volunteer has rushed the ball for over 1,200 yards through nine games this season, but has also thrown the ball for over 1,100 yards.
Junior quarterback Garrison Barrett has completed 92-of-178 passes for 1,174 yards passing and seven touchdowns, this season.
“Their quarterback is a very heady player that throws the ball extremely well,” Dykes said. “He’s got some great receivers to throw to, and is what allows them to keep a balance on offense and keep defenses honest throughout the game.”
A year ago, Barrett and Johnson had big nights to lead the Falcons to a 35-12 victory in the 2019 season finale over CCHS.
Johnson carried the ball 31 times for 166 yards and a pair of scores, while Barrett pushed the Falcons’ offensive attack through the air with 250 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-25 completions.
“Their offense is very balanced,” Dykes said. “I’d say they have a run-pass tendency of about 55-45. It’ll be important for us to read our keys on defense, and remain ready for both the run and the pass on any given down.”
This year, Barrett won’t have his top two receivers from a year ago, but still has four receivers that have proven to be reliable targets through the air.
Fellow junior Heath Miller enters this week as the Falcons’ top receiver. He has 30 receptions and 333 yards receiving, but no scores. Barrett’s top scoring target is Andrew Salyers, who’s hauled in 17 passes for 215 yards and three scores.
Like Cocke County’s opponent from a week ago, Volunteer’s defense is vulnerable to allowing points, and doing so in chunks.
However, it’s up to the CCHS offense to take advantage and put those points on the board.
“I think it’ll be important for us to unload off the bus ready to attack,” Dykes said. “We need to get an early score and let our confidence build from there. Our kids get more excited when we make things happen early.”
On average, the Falcons’ defense has allowed nearly 32 points per game, including back-to-back 49-point outings in losses to Morristown East and Hampton.
Cocke County enters this week averaging less than 14 points per game, though, and will need to break a trend in which it’s scored just 21 points in its last three outings.
“I think a fast start will be key, but we still want to sustain drives this week,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to limit turnovers and move the chains. Sometimes just moving the ball and flipping field position can be just as important as ending a drive with a score.”
