The offseason has come and gone and it's officially baseball time in Tennessee as the Vols open their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend by hosting Georgia Southern at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
First pitch for the series opener is slated for 4:30 p.m. today. The Vols and Eagles will face off in a rematch of last year's season-opening series in Statesboro, where the Big Orange came away with a series sweep by winning three extremely competitive games.
With a palpable excitement surrounding the program, Lindsey Nelson Stadium has added some new and improved seating areas and fan amenities to increase capacity and provide a better fan experience this season.
One of the first things fans will see upon arriving is an additional deck of porches behind the left-field wall as well as new chair-back bleacher seating down the left-field line.
