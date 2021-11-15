The Tennessee Titans want to stack up wins, not style points.
On a day quarterback Ryan Tannehill battled a stomach bug that had him feeling "bad" when he woke up, the Titans found yet another way to do just that, extending the NFL's longest active win streak to six games.
Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 Sunday to become the second NFL team to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before. They joined the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles, though Tennessee is 7-0 overall against 2020 playoff teams this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.