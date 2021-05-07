COSBY—It’s a rare sight to see the Cosby Lady Eagles not own the top spot in their district.
That’s wound up being the case in 2021, though. After suffering their third loss in league play this season, a 14-9 loss to the Greenback Lady Cherokees, the Lady Eagles will be playing the role of the underdog as the postseason starts next week.
Greenback and Cosby both entered Thursday’s matchup with eyes on the top spot in the district heading into the postseason.
Cosby has been a mainstay at the top of the league for the past seven years, but Greenback has been close on its heels the last two seasons. The Lady Cherokees got one up on the perennial power on The Hill. On Thursday they seized the moment to take the No. 1 overall seed into next week’s tournament.
“We just made too many mistakes, and you can’t do that against a good team like Greenback,” Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. “We made them in the field, letting easy outs become doubles, and we didn’t take advantage of the pitches dealt to us and ran ourselves into outs on the base path.”
Shortly after seeing a four-run lead dissipate, Greenback broke a 7-7 tie with three runs in the sixth. Sending Cosby down in order in the bottom half, the Lady Cherokees loaded the bases, and with two outs Katie Jones sent one over the wall for a grand slam to secure the victory.
Before that, the Lady Eagles had just worked out of a 7-3 deficit.
Greenback scored four runs in the top of the fourth to break a 3-3 stalemate.
Shylee Weeks and Leia Groat each picked up RBIs before the Lady Cherokees retired the side in the bottom of the third.
Cosby came back in the fifth with four runs of its own, with Daycee Weeks and Olivia Hicks each batting in a pair of runs to even the score.
“We continued to fight, and that’s big,” Bryant said. “If we didn’t give up everything we did in the field then we might’ve won this game. Anything can happen if you’re hanging around in the bottom of the seventh, but seven runs is just hard to overcome.”
Hicks finished the day with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate and a team-leading three RBIs on the day. She also pushed a run across in the seventh with her team on their final out.
“Olivia has always been a solid player,” Bryant said. “Started as a freshman and has always been a good contact hitter. She struggled some in the middle of the year, but she’s done a lot of work to get back on track and is playing really well for us right now.”
There’s still a good chance Thursday’s game won’t be the last time Cosby and Greenback face each other.
The two have been the feature game of the District 2-A title game the last two seasons it’s been played. The last time they played each other three times in the postseason before the Lady Eagles prevailed victorious in a game decided by a walk-off winner in the seventh.
“We’ve seen them twice and know what they do,” Bryant said. “What’s important if we see them again is coming in and playing our game. We’ve got to eliminate the mental mistakes, and I have to do a better job preparing us, because I didn’t do that today.”
First thing’s first, the Lady Eagles will have to put themselves in that position by taking care of business in the first round of next week’s district tournament.
This year’s field has been incredibly tight throughout the year, with no one entering the postseason as an unbeaten team in league play.
“There’s legitimately four teams that could win the tournament next week,” Bryant said. “So it’s imperative we put this one behind us and move forward. We’ve got work to do and we’re certainly not out of it.”
