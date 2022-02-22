GREENEVILLE—It was a less than stellar start for the Lady Red Monday evening as they met the Cherokee Lady Chiefs in the consolation game of the District 2-3A Tournament. Still feeling the disappointment from their loss in the semifinals to the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils, Cocke County struggled to find a spark. That changed late in the second quarter thanks to a 12-4 run that helped propel the Lady Red to a dominant 71-44 win. Postseason play will continue for the Lady Red on Friday as they travel to Sullivan East for a Region 1-3A Tournament quarterfinal game.
Cocke County’s first made shot of the game came at the 4:52 mark of the first quarter after Gracie Gregg hit a contested bucket under the basket and was fouled in the process. She drilled the free throw for the 3-point play to put the Lady Red up 5-2. Gregg would go on to be the leading scorer for Cocke County with 16 points in the contest.
Going more than three minutes without a made basket is something the potent Lady Red offense is not used to as they averaged more than 60 points per contest this season. Head coach Chris Mintz said his team needed some time to bounce back from the prior loss.
“You could tell when they showed up today they didn’t have that spark in their eyes because they were still a little disappointed from Saturday. We had to get on them about it and they finally came out and played like they are supposed to,” Mintz said.
Cocke County would put five more on the board to go up 10-2 before the Lady Chiefs started to slowly reel them back in. A Cherokee three would cut the CCHS lead to 11-9 in the closing seconds of the period. Sydney Clevenger hit a shot from deep for her first basket of the game to answer with 30 seconds remaining in the first.
Mintz gave his starters a break to start the second quarter and Cherokee capitalized on the opportunity. A Kyla Howe 3-pointer knotted the game at 16 midway through the period. Cocke County’s Layni Duncan would hit her first three of the game in response to put the Lady Red back on top at 19-16.
Two free throws and a three pointer later the lead changed hands once again in favor of Cherokee. The cavalry arrived for Cocke County in the closing minutes of the half when the starters reentered the game.
Sydney Clevenger hit her second three of the game which was followed by a three from Camryn Halcomb to put the Lady Red back in the driver’s seat. It was a scoring frenzy for Cocke County as they were able to capitalize on Cherokee turnovers. The Lady Red would close the second quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 39-27 half time lead. Mintz was pleased with his team’s performance before the end of the first half.
“We’re a team of runs and we can make them in a hurry and put a lot of points up. We really started to string things together for the last two minutes of the second quarter.”
Second half action started off with a bang as Clevenger hit her third three of the night, which sparked another small run by the Lady Red. The play on defense was equally impressive by CCHS throughout the third quarter. Cocke County would limit Cherokee to one made basket for the quarter, a 3-pointer from Emma Mowell, which stopped a 9-0 run by the Lady Red.
Paige Niethammer knocked down her first shot from behind the arc in the third period, and Camryn Halcomb dropped four of her nine points in the game to put CCHS up 56-33 at the close of the quarter.
Five new players entered the game for the Lady Red in the fourth quarter. They were able to maintain increase the lead over the closing minutes of the game to cap off a third place finish in the district tournament.
Cocke County will now turn its sights to regional play and the Sullivan East Lady Patriots. East lost to Elizabethton Lady Cyclones Monday evening in the District 1-3A Championship by a final score of 79-41. The season for the Lady Chiefs is not over as they will travel to take on the Lady Cyclones Friday evening.
If Cocke County is victorious in their Friday night game against the Lady Patriots, they will likely see a familiar for in either the Grainger Lady Grizzlies of Lady Greene Devils. It would be the third and fourth time the two teams would square off, respectively.
Mintz said his team is ready to meet the challenge no matter who they play. He was proud of his team’s bounce back effort in Monday’s win.
“We have to go on the road and play a really good team on Friday. If we advance, we will likely see one of the two teams from our district that competed for the championship,” Mintz said.
“I’m just really proud of the way they performed tonight. You could tell they weren’t really excited to be in here early on, but they finally started to come on in the second half and wanted to play basketball for one another.”
Game time for Friday’s matchup between the Lady Red and Lady Patriots has not been announced.
COCKE COUNTY (71): Gracie Gregg 16, Sydney Clevenger 13, Paige Niethammer 11, Camryn Halcomb 9, Layni Duncan 6, Kirsten Moore 4, Halle Kitchen 4, Jaylen Cofield 3, Destiny Reese 3, Adisen McNealy 2.
CHEROKEE (44): Kyla Howe 11, Emma Mowell 9, Macy McDavid 9, Carter Wrigley 6, Olivia Sanders 4, Bella Markham 3, Kailey Gilliam 2.
