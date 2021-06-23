For nearly 30 years, Carson-Newman defensive line coach Dan Redding has prowled the sidelines at Mossy Creek during practices wearing a grey sweat suit no matter the weather.
After a near three-decade career as an assistant coach for C-N, Redding is putting that sweat suit back in closet and retiring.
“When you go back and look at Carson-Newman football for the last three decades,” Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney said, “You can’t mention a Mike Turner, a Jim Deaton, Mike Whitley, Bill Mitchell without also mentioning Dan Redding. He has been instrumental to this program’s success over the last 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.