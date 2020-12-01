JONESBOROUGH—The TSSAA high school basketball season has only aged into its third week, but the Cocke County Lady Red have secured their first piece of hardware for the season.
With wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lady Red put themselves in the title game of the annual Hardee’s Thanksgiving Classic, where they topped host school David Crockett 71-61 to claim holiday tournament’s championship on Saturday.
With the win, Cocke County (4-1) completed a perfect week in Jonesborough, Tenn., while upending what was an unbeaten run to start the year for David Crockett (3-1).
Cocke County’s path to the title game included victories over Volunteer and Elizabethton.
Just a season ago, Elizabethton was a win away from making the Class AA State Tournament, and secured both the District 1-AA and Region 1-AA Tournament titles during a run that ended with a 23-11 record.
Junior Camryn Halcomb led the Lady Red in scoring in both victories to get the Lady Red to the championship game, which led to her being crowned the tournament’s MVP.
Fellow juniors Sydney Clevenger and Jaylen Cofield, along with sophomore Paige Niethammer were named to the event’s All-Tournament team.
In their 66-58 win over Volunteer on Tuesday of last week, Halcomb had 23 points. Clevenger had 14, and Niethammer followed with 12.
For Wednesday’s 55-43 victory over Elizabethton, Halcomb finished with 15 points, while Clevenger had 14 and Niethammer added 10 more. The Lady Red led 42-40 going into the fourth of that matchup, and held the Lady Cyclones to just three points in the final frame.
The Lady Pioneers led at the half in Saturday’s title tilt, but a 3-point barrage helped push Cocke County into the lead for good.
The Lady Red sank six shots from behind the arc to turn a 36-29 halftime deficit into a 51-44 lead going into the fourth. Gracie Gregg, who finished with 19 points in Saturday’s game, sunk three shots from long range in the third. She led the team in 3-point makes with four on the evening.
CCHS never stopped scoring in the second half, as it put up 20 more points to ensure the victory.
Along with Gregg, the Lady Red had three players finish in double figures.
Clevenger led the team in scoring with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Halcomb — the tournament’s MVP — had 11 points.
After a late shakeup due to COVID-19 issues elsewhere, the Lady Red won’t be in action again until Thursday, which will begin a three-day slate of games that will go through the weekend.
They’ll host Dobyns-Bennett in a girls’ only matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., as well as Morristown East in their District 2-AAA opener on Friday at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Cocke County’s girls will be on the road to take on Cleveland at 2:30 p.m.
