CCMS 1

CCMS players celebrate on the sideline following a big play this week at Cocke County High School. The Roosters are 3-0 so far this year in their fourth season under Pedro Gudger.

 Mika Wester

NEWPORT -- Cocke County Middle School football has fans excited this year, as it has started the season off strong.

On Tuesday, the Roosters played Lincoln Heights Middle School at Cocke County High School for a 22-18 victory. Thursday, they faced TKA (King’s Academy) at TKA and emerged with a 40-14 victory.

