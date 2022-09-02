NEWPORT -- Cocke County Middle School football has fans excited this year, as it has started the season off strong.
On Tuesday, the Roosters played Lincoln Heights Middle School at Cocke County High School for a 22-18 victory. Thursday, they faced TKA (King’s Academy) at TKA and emerged with a 40-14 victory.
The energy and positivity were palpable on the CCMS sideline, as assistant coach Dearco Nolan pierced the air each game with, “WE ALL WE GOT!”
The athletes, in turn, responded with, “WE ALL WE NEED!”
CCMS dominated on offense and defense Tuesday against the Patriots.
Spencer Moore Jr. had two rushing touchdowns. He also threw touchdown passes to Caleb Sisk and Tyson Sutton, with the throws going for 50 and 30 yards, respectively.
Talon Leas and Caleb Sisk ran the ball hard to generate several first downs. The attendance was enough to fill up over half of the stadium, even through an unpredicted heavy rain storm.
Thursday, as the CCMS players arrived at TKA, one could feel the excitement in the air.
The Roosters dominated the Lions in the first half, giving second- and third-stringers a chance for playing time.
Moore accounted for two rushing touchdowns, threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Sutton, and lofted a two-point conversion pass to Roman Hazelwood. Sutton added a rushing touchdown, as did Leas.
Zander Hale, Colton Kasinger, and Jaquell Porter provided a huge presence on defense. TKA could barely gain any yards against the defense in the first half, but late in the fourth, the Lions snuck in two touchdowns to make the game 40-14.
“We played better this week,” summarized coach Pedro Gudger. “We will continue the mission to play better next week.”
At that point, CCMS will play at home Tuesday and Thursday. On Tuesday the team faces Happy Valley and Thursday they will battle Pigeon Forge.
Both matchups are slated for 6:00 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium.
