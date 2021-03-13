COSBY—All year long the Cosby Eagles’ second-year head coach Kurt Brooks has yearned for his team to grow and develop as the year has progressed.
Normally the group that’s been lacking experience in each matchup they’ve played this season, Wednesday will actually prompt the opposite narrative.
When the Eagles take the floor at the TSSAA Class A State Tournament for their quarterfinal matchup against Pickett County (TIP-OFF: Wednesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. eastern), they’ll tout the most experience in the environment they’re in.
Just two years ago Cosby snapped a 14-year drought, making its long anticipated return to the Murphy Center on the Middle Tennessee State University campus since 2006. In that trip, two of Cosby’s current starters — Trey Johnson and Riley Galler — both started and played hefty minutes in a quarterfinal loss to Eagleville.
“I think it’s huge having Trey and Riley, given they made this same trip two years ago,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “They have some experience on what to expect. As two of our biggest pieces, I expect their experience to elevate the younger guys that are going for the first time.”
Johnson, a Class A Mr. Basketball finalist, will have a reach far beyond experience in how Wednesday’s state tournament quarterfinal plays out. Averaging over 30 points per game, the senior has still found a way to score around his average, even while being held to limited minutes due to foul trouble in his last two outings.
Pickett County is in a similar position this year, as it snapped a 16-year streak of missing the tournament. The last time the Bobcats were in the state tourney was 2005. They suffered a 54-47 Wayne County in the quarterfinal round that year.
Both Cosby and Pickett County tout a proud tradition in hoops. This year will mark the Bobcats’ 11th appearance on the state’s grand stage, and the Eagles’ ninth appearance in Murfreesboro.
Each has made multiple appearances in the championship game. Cosby made back-to-back appearances in 1999 and 2000, while Pickett County has reached the title game 1990, 1993 and 1995. The Bobcats have brought home two titles in their history. The first in their first finals appearance in ‘90, and the second in ‘95.
“I see a lot of similarities between us,” Brooks said. “They seem to have a rich tradition, much like we do.”
In their most recent championship run Joseph Amonett led them to a title as a player. He finished the ‘95 season as Class A’s Mr. Basketball, as well as the Tournament MVP.
Now he’s led them back to Murfreesboro, but this time as the program’s head coach.
Two of his sons now occupy the roster, one of which is close to following in his father’s footsteps.
Zach Amonett, a 6-foot-2 junior combo guard, is the team’s leading scorer with over 24 points per game. His season-high 37-point outing came towards the end of the regular season in a 59-58 loss to Clinton County (Ky.).
“He’s a solid player who looks to score in bunches,” Brooks said. “It will be key to know where he is at all times and be able to put tremendous ball pressure on him.”
The Bobcats’ roster doesn’t tout anyone taller than 6-foot-3, which would lend a size advantage in the post to Cosby in the form of 6-foot-7 senior, Galler.
Galler is coming off a 12-point outing in Monday’s Class A Sectional win over Harriman. He also had the team’s first eight points, going to work on the interior in the early minutes when the Eagles struggled to find the mark elsewhere.
“Riley has to be huge for us, and I think he will be,” Brooks said. “Trying to work the ball inside will be a focal point of ours for two reasons. One, we have more size and need to exploit that. And two, with the way the backdrop is in a big arena, we need to attack and be aggressive rather than live and die on the 3.”
Wednesday’s matchup will also hold historical context to it.
It will mark the first time the two teams have met since a state semifinal round matchup in 2000. Cosby won that contest, 63-60, advancing the Eagles to a second-consecutive championship game berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.