KNOXVILLE—With the kickoff of the 2021 season drawing closer, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks got their first taste of outside competition to cap the first week of the preseason.
Friday marked the first of two preseason scrimmages CCHS will have before kicking off the 2021 campaign at Cherokee on Aug. 20.
The Fighting Cocks closed the week with a trip to CAK, a Division II-AA program that finished last season 11-1 with its lone loss coming in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA State Playoffs.
“We didn’t want to come out and get reps against a cupcake, and as good as football has gotten in east Tennessee I’m not sure we could find one, anymore,” CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes said.
“We knew CAK was good, and we wanted that challenge to make sure that, by the first game, we’re prepared and tested.”
The evening played out roughly how Dykes expected as far as the team’s first snaps against live competition. A solid mix of good reps mixed with fixable mistakes gives the team areas to focus on heading into the second week of fall camp.
“There were a lot of times we were in position to make a play, but we missed a couple of tackles,” Dykes said. “We put ourselves in position to make the play, but bumped into them and let them bounce off of us and continue going. That’s something we can’t do.
“Offensively there weren’t many plays to point to that we can build off of. I knew (CAK) would have a good defensive front and would give us trouble, but I didn’t expect what I saw today. Those are things we can work on and get better at, though.”
A lot of Friday’s successes came on the defensive side of the ball.
The Big Red defense forced a pair of turnovers in the scrimmage, including a near pick-six opportunity by junior defensive back Lakkin France.
“As expected, the defense is ahead of the offense again,” Dykes said. “At times our effort was great, and our execution was decent. Still saw a lot of good things. All in all it wasn’t a horrible first scrimmage. I thought today was an average day, but we’ve still got things to work on.”
France will be key to Cocke County’s success on both sides of the ball this season. He’s on of a very few returning starters on defense, and will have an amplified role on the offense as a wideout.
His production on Friday gives Dykes hope he’s shaping into the leader he’ll need him to be come opening kickoff of the season.
“Lakkin stood out at corner for us tonight,” Dykes said. “He made a lot of nice plays. He’s going to be really important for our success this year, and I don’t think he’s quite grasped just how important he’s going to be for us.”
Cocke County will be young on both sides of the ball, making fall camp and scrimmages like Friday’s critical to get them acclimated to what they can expect on Fridays in the fall when it really matters.
“So many young guys got reps, and I was super impressed with them,” Dykes said. “We’re young and inexperienced. We’ll have at least two freshmen lining up in the secondary for us, but they’ve earned that opportunity.
“Donovan Ramsey had an interception for us tonight. Tucker Hembree and Raeshon Palmer made some good plays for us, as well. The list goes on as far as the amount of young guys that will see the field for us this year.”
Cocke County’s youth also gained the spotlight on the offensive side of the ball.
While the first-team struggled to find much success on Friday evening, the Fighting Cocks’ younger group took a late drive down the field that ended in a touchdown pass with Ethan Fine finding Hembree in the back corner of the end zone for a score.
Still, Dykes is looking for better production from his offensive group, and Friday’s scrimmage gave he and his staff a good indication of what needs to be worked on in order to be ready for the season opener that’s less than three weeks away.
“There’s still some technique-like things that we weren’t doing, that we should be doing,” Dykes said. “Those things will be the difference in us winning or losing games this season. We know we’re young and will make mistakes, but we’ve got to fine-tune those mistakes and hope they don’t happen at a bad time in a game to get us down.”
On Friday, Aug. 6, CCHS will host its final preseason scrimmage by bringing in Unicoi County, a 5-5 Class 3A program that was a playoff team a year ago.
Dykes holds higher expectations for the way his team should be performing by the end of that scrimmage, as they’ll leave it with just two weeks to prepare for the opening kickoff against Cherokee on Aug. 20.
“After next week, we need to be ready to play our first game,” Dykes said. “That’s the challenge for us over the next week. I don’t expect everything to be perfect and all of our issues to be completely resolved after next week, but we definitely need to be better than we were tonight.”
