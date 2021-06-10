BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—For a second consecutive year, Carson-Newman linebacker Rondrow Peebles has been named to Lindy's preseason All-America first team.
Carson-Newman has had a rash of recent success in the preseason magazine. Peebles earned the nod last year while offensive lineman Phillip McDowell and safety Darius Williams represented the Eagles in the 2018 edition of the periodical.
In Peebles last full season (2019), he earned postseason All-America honors from Don Hansen's Football Gazette, D2Football.com, the Associated Press and D2CCA.
Peebles is Carson-Newman's first All-American linebacker since Jaycob Coleman garnred the honor in 2013.
Peebles earned a pair of SAC Defensive Player of the Week awards in 2019 He was Carson-Newman's leading tackler with 93 stops.
Peebles also had 18.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. He tallied a game-changing interception against Limestone. Peebles was named national player of the week following his 12-tackle, 3.5-tackle for loss, 1.5-sack performance on opening night against West Florida. The 12 tackles are one of four double-digit tackle efforts on the year. He had 11 stops against Catawba, Newberry and Limestone.
Peebles tied Temoris Coats for the third most TFL in a single season in program history with 18. His nine sacks are the most by a Carson-Newman linebacker in a single season.
In Carson-Newman's lone spring game in 2021, Peebles notched eight tackles with two for loss and a pass break up in C-N's 40-37, four-overtime win over UVA Wise.
Carson-Newman opens the season Sept. 2 under the lights of Burke-Tarr Stadium against West Georgia.
